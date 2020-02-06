Got it sir. Thanks.
Loop not generating the HTML
$person = array(
"first_name" => "Kevin",
"last_name" => "Skoglund",
"address" => "123 Main Street",
"city" => "Beverly Hills",
"state" => "CA",
"zip_code" => "90210"
);
foreach($person as $attribute => $data) {
$attr_nice = ucwords(str_replace("_", " ", $attribute));
echo "{$attr_nice}: {$data}<br />";
}
I was facing difficulty understand the solution so I revised the basic PHP. This is my understranding about foreachloop. Please correct me if I am wrong →
foreach($array["$item"]['features']
Here $item is empty how is that collaborating with fetching right features items when
for each loop is running?
Just before the foreach loop add the following:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds
foreach($array["$item"]['features']`
...
Please note that I passed the full array to the function and I could
have passed the foreach itererated value. Try substituting the iterated value and modify the function parameters, etc
Edit:
The foreach loop was necessary because there were a different number of array features in your post #44
$products = array(
"product1" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 29,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3")
I think the two functions should be one. It is a typo? or some concept that I am missing to understand that you want to let me know?
Yes the function card should be function fnCard.
Did you try passing $product instead of $products?
foreach($products as $key => $product) :
// echo fnCard($products, $key); // full array
echo fnCard($product, $key); // iterated item
endforeach;
Actually, the code is working sir. Please check here.
I am unable to understand two things:
array $array = [],
and
string $item = ''
This is an array, but I am failing to understand this fully:
array $array = [],
Initially, it is empty. Is it a normal array or special array.
$somenormalarray = [1,2,3,4,5,6,7];
string $item = '' → Initially it is set to empty. How is it incrementing its value?
Check three online PHP Manual about default function parameters:
<?php
function makecoffee($type = "cappuccino")
{
return "Making a cup of $type.\n";
}
echo makecoffee();
echo makecoffee(null);
echo makecoffee("espresso");
?>
The above example will output:
Making a cup of cappuccino.
Making a cup of .
Making a cup of espresso.
I usually set default parameters to explain more about what to expect from a particular parameter.
So here our initial array is empty →
:
array $array = [], ?
what are we trying to achieve from that?
Just to emphasise the parameter is an array and also possible to call the function without any parameters.
Can use any of the following without errors:
-
echo fnCard($products, $key);
-
echo fnCard($products);
-
echo fnCard();
Thank you so much for not losing your patience and nerve till this point, but I am still puzzled with one thing and that is where I am stuck.
Even before we have written our function we already have the whole array here:
$array = []
That is clearly evident from when we are echoing that here:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds
How is that happening as mentally I am unable to understand and connect to that?
How is this array in function bracket as a parameter is holding the whole array that we have in
products.php →
array $array = []
That bit of code says “the first parameter must be an array. If the calling code doesn’t send an array, I’ll use a blank one.”. It could just as easily have specified an array with some contents, which would only be used if your calling code doesn’t send an array.
Ok. so that is a placeholder if nothing happens or retrieved than use blank array.
It’s a default value rather than a placeholder - it specifies what to put in the array if you don’t pass one in.
If we dont pass one array.
I know every one is trying to help me looks like my basic understanding has some “missing understanding” that’s why I am facing a dead end here.
Try the three tests suggested in post #60 and var_dump(…) the array contents inside the function.
Edit:
After trying the three tests, remove the default = and run the tests again.
Case: 1 →
Result delivered with var_dump →
array(6) {
["product1"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(29)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
}
}
["product2"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(43)
["features"]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product3"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(299)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product4"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(470)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product5"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(689)
["features"]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product6"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(4999)
["features"]=>
array(5) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
[4]=>
string(9) "feature 5"
}
}
}
$4999
My Amazing Product
feature 1
feature 2
feature 3
feature 4
Case: 2 →
Result is same, but a warning is generated→
Case: 3 →
Array disappeared as it says array(0), and notices in place →
Any conclusions?
Passing variable is essential I think. w/o them we can’t achieve end results.
Rest can you help me with further analysis?
It looks as though calling var_dump(…) confused the problem, too much information. Error reporting perhaps would have been adequate.
I only meant to remove the empty array and to leave the $array parameter.
By not setting the $array parameter value and calling the function, errors would have been produced stating missing parameters because there were no defaults for the function parameters.
I prefer setting parameters because it makes the function easier to understand and also added extra checking that fails if every condition is not satisfied.