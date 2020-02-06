Loop not generating the HTML

#49

:string means that if declare(strict_types=1); is set at the beginning of the file then the function will throw an error if the return type is not a string.

Failing to declare strict_type allows any old return type and the return type will be juggled until a suitable type does not throw an error.

Try changing the :string to :bool, Boolean, :integer, :float, etc. Try also with strict_types=0.

Far better to be in control plus setting the function type parameters and return types is easily read and one knows what to expect from a function without having to try and understand every line in the function.

I think it is a very good habit to adopt and not to code with blinkers/blinders.

#50

I think you used it in figurative sense not literal. Does that mean learn and coding with open mindedness?

#51

Blinkers/blinders

Blinkers/blinders

Coding with blinkers/blinders was meant to be coding and hiding errors and/or warnings by not setting the following:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); // same as E_ALL
ini_set('display_errors' ,'1'); // DEVELOPMENT and NOT PRODUCTION
#52

Got it sir. Thanks.

#53 

$person = array(
                  "first_name" => "Kevin", 
                  "last_name"  => "Skoglund",
                  "address"    => "123 Main Street",
                  "city"       => "Beverly Hills",
                  "state"      => "CA",
                  "zip_code"   => "90210"
                );

      foreach($person as $attribute => $data) {
        $attr_nice = ucwords(str_replace("_", " ", $attribute));
        echo "{$attr_nice}: {$data}<br />";
      }

I was facing difficulty understand the solution so I revised the basic PHP. This is my understranding about foreachloop. Please correct me if I am wrong →

image
image1237×660 68.4 KB

foreach($array["$item"]['features']

Here $item is empty how is that collaborating with fetching right features items when for each loop is running?

#54

Just before the foreach loop add the following:

echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds
foreach($array["$item"]['features']`
...

Please note that I passed the full array to the function and I could
have passed the foreach itererated value. Try substituting the iterated value and modify the function parameters, etc

Edit:

The foreach loop was necessary because there were a different number of array features in your post #44

$products = array(
		"product1" => array(
			"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
			"price" => 29,
			"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3")
#55

I think the two functions should be one. It is a typo? or some concept that I am missing to understand that you want to let me know?

#56

Yes the function card should be function fnCard.

Did you try passing $product instead of $products?

  foreach($products as $key => $product) :
      // echo fnCard($products, $key); // full array
     echo fnCard($product, $key); // iterated item
  endforeach;
#57

Actually, the code is working sir. Please check here.

I am unable to understand two things:

array $array = [],
and
string $item = ''

This is an array, but I am failing to understand this fully: array $array = [],
Initially, it is empty. Is it a normal array or special array.

$somenormalarray = [1,2,3,4,5,6,7];

string $item = '' → Initially it is set to empty. How is it incrementing its value?

#58

Check three online PHP Manual about default function parameters:

<?php
function makecoffee($type = "cappuccino")
{
    return "Making a cup of $type.\n";
}
echo makecoffee();
echo makecoffee(null);
echo makecoffee("espresso");
?>

The above example will output:

Making a cup of cappuccino.
Making a cup of .
Making a cup of espresso.

I usually set default parameters to explain more about what to expect from a particular parameter.

#59

So here our initial array is empty →

: array $array = [], ?

what are we trying to achieve from that?

#60

Just to emphasise the parameter is an array and also possible to call the function without any parameters.

Can use any of the following without errors:

  1. echo fnCard($products, $key);

  2. echo fnCard($products);

  3. echo fnCard();

#61

Thank you so much for not losing your patience and nerve till this point, but I am still puzzled with one thing and that is where I am stuck.

image
image1425×586 45.4 KB

Even before we have written our function we already have the whole array here:

$array = []

That is clearly evident from when we are echoing that here:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds

How is that happening as mentally I am unable to understand and connect to that?

How is this array in function bracket as a parameter is holding the whole array that we have in products.php

array $array = []

#62

That bit of code says “the first parameter must be an array. If the calling code doesn’t send an array, I’ll use a blank one.”. It could just as easily have specified an array with some contents, which would only be used if your calling code doesn’t send an array.

#63

Ok. so that is a placeholder if nothing happens or retrieved than use blank array.

#64

It’s a default value rather than a placeholder - it specifies what to put in the array if you don’t pass one in.

#65

If we dont pass one array.

I know every one is trying to help me looks like my basic understanding has some “missing understanding” that’s why I am facing a dead end here.

#66

Try the three tests suggested in post #60 and var_dump(…) the array contents inside the function.

Edit:

After trying the three tests, remove the default = and run the tests again.

#67

Case: 1 →

image
image1527×600 42.7 KB

Result delivered with var_dump →

array(6) {
  ["product1"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(29)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
    }
  }
  ["product2"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(43)
    ["features"]=>
    array(4) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [3]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product3"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(299)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product4"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(470)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product5"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(689)
    ["features"]=>
    array(2) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product6"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(4999)
    ["features"]=>
    array(5) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [3]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
      [4]=>
      string(9) "feature 5"
    }
  }
}
$4999
My Amazing Product
feature 1
feature 2
feature 3
feature 4

Case: 2 →

image
image1456×762 65.2 KB

Result is same, but a warning is generated→

image
image1426×805 41.8 KB

Case: 3 →

image
image1368×737 56.1 KB

Array disappeared as it says array(0), and notices in place →

image
Defaulty removed condition 1:

#68

Defaulty removed condition 1:

image
image990×700 37.5 KB

image
Condition 2→

Condition 2→

image
image1195×716 39.6 KB

image
Condition 3:

Condition 3:

image
image1229×704 38.8 KB

image
image