Loop not generating the HTML

What have you tried?
My thoughts are to iterate through the array and pass the array and $key to a function(…):
Special Note:
Check out the PHP Manual for “HereDoc strings” because they are so much easier to mix HTML and Php variables.
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
foreach($products as $key => $product) :
echo fnCard($products, $key);
endforeach;
//=======================
function card
(
array $array = [],
string $item = ''
):string
{
$features = '';
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
$features .= <<< ____EOT
<li> $feature </li>
____EOT;
endforeach;
$result = <<< ____EOT
<div class="cardbody text-center">
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class="text-centre">
{$array["$item"]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class="list-group">
$features
</ul>
</div>
____EOT;
return $result;
}//
?>
