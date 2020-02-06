Loop not generating the HTML

This one.
for now if we ignore taht we are dealing with currency. Can you please help me with where I am stuck?

What have you tried?

My thoughts are to iterate through the array and pass the array and $key to a function(…):

Special Note:
Check out the PHP Manual for “HereDoc strings” because they are so much easier to mix HTML and Php variables.

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);

  foreach($products as $key => $product) :
      echo fnCard($products, $key);
  endforeach;

//=======================
function card
(
  array  $array  = [],
  string $item   = ''
):string 
{
  $features = '';
    foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
      $features .= <<< ____EOT
        <li> $feature </li>
____EOT;
    endforeach;
    
  $result = <<< ____EOT
   <div class="cardbody text-center">
      <h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
      <h3 class="text-centre">
         {$array["$item"]['title']}
      </h3>

      <ul class="list-group">
        $features
      </ul>
   </div>
____EOT;

  return $result;
}//

?>

ScreenDump:

Hi there, Thanks for the post and your solution, but the above part I find slightly difficult to understand. You are passing on the parameter/argument in the function →

function card
(
  array  $array  = [],
  string $item   = ''
):string

This part is confusing:
):string

:string means that if declare(strict_types=1); is set at the beginning of the file then the function will throw an error if the return type is not a string.

Failing to declare strict_type allows any old return type and the return type will be juggled until a suitable type does not throw an error.

Try changing the :string to :bool, Boolean, :integer, :float, etc. Try also with strict_types=0.

Far better to be in control plus setting the function type parameters and return types is easily read and one knows what to expect from a function without having to try and understand every line in the function.

I think it is a very good habit to adopt and not to code with blinkers/blinders.

I think you used it in figurative sense not literal. Does that mean learn and coding with open mindedness?

Blinkers/blinders

Coding with blinkers/blinders was meant to be coding and hiding errors and/or warnings by not setting the following:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); // same as E_ALL
ini_set('display_errors' ,'1'); // DEVELOPMENT and NOT PRODUCTION
Got it sir. Thanks.

$person = array(
                  "first_name" => "Kevin", 
                  "last_name"  => "Skoglund",
                  "address"    => "123 Main Street",
                  "city"       => "Beverly Hills",
                  "state"      => "CA",
                  "zip_code"   => "90210"
                );

      foreach($person as $attribute => $data) {
        $attr_nice = ucwords(str_replace("_", " ", $attribute));
        echo "{$attr_nice}: {$data}<br />";
      }

I was facing difficulty understand the solution so I revised the basic PHP. This is my understranding about foreachloop. Please correct me if I am wrong →

foreach($array["$item"]['features']

Here $item is empty how is that collaborating with fetching right features items when for each loop is running?

Just before the foreach loop add the following:

echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds
foreach($array["$item"]['features']`
...

Please note that I passed the full array to the function and I could
have passed the foreach itererated value. Try substituting the iterated value and modify the function parameters, etc

Edit:

The foreach loop was necessary because there were a different number of array features in your post #44

$products = array(
		"product1" => array(
			"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
			"price" => 29,
			"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3")
I think the two functions should be one. It is a typo? or some concept that I am missing to understand that you want to let me know?

Yes the function card should be function fnCard.

Did you try passing $product instead of $products?

  foreach($products as $key => $product) :
      // echo fnCard($products, $key); // full array
     echo fnCard($product, $key); // iterated item
  endforeach;
Actually, the code is working sir. Please check here.

I am unable to understand two things:

array $array = [],
and
string $item = ''

This is an array, but I am failing to understand this fully: array $array = [],
Initially, it is empty. Is it a normal array or special array.

$somenormalarray = [1,2,3,4,5,6,7];

string $item = '' → Initially it is set to empty. How is it incrementing its value?

Check three online PHP Manual about default function parameters:

<?php
function makecoffee($type = "cappuccino")
{
    return "Making a cup of $type.\n";
}
echo makecoffee();
echo makecoffee(null);
echo makecoffee("espresso");
?>

The above example will output:

Making a cup of cappuccino.
Making a cup of .
Making a cup of espresso.

I usually set default parameters to explain more about what to expect from a particular parameter.

So here our initial array is empty →

: array $array = [], ?

what are we trying to achieve from that?

Just to emphasise the parameter is an array and also possible to call the function without any parameters.

Can use any of the following without errors:

  1. echo fnCard($products, $key);

  2. echo fnCard($products);

  3. echo fnCard();

Thank you so much for not losing your patience and nerve till this point, but I am still puzzled with one thing and that is where I am stuck.

Even before we have written our function we already have the whole array here:

$array = []

That is clearly evident from when we are echoing that here:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds

How is that happening as mentally I am unable to understand and connect to that?

How is this array in function bracket as a parameter is holding the whole array that we have in products.php

array $array = []

That bit of code says “the first parameter must be an array. If the calling code doesn’t send an array, I’ll use a blank one.”. It could just as easily have specified an array with some contents, which would only be used if your calling code doesn’t send an array.

Ok. so that is a placeholder if nothing happens or retrieved than use blank array.

It’s a default value rather than a placeholder - it specifies what to put in the array if you don’t pass one in.

If we dont pass one array.

I know every one is trying to help me looks like my basic understanding has some “missing understanding” that’s why I am facing a dead end here.