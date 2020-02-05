If the user input is a post or get variable then yes it is possible.
Loop not generating the HTML
Yes sir, That would be the case.
“What happens when you try it?” (TM Rudy)
(If something is not syntactically possible, the engine won’t let you do it.)
Also, ‘I do not have live situation handy’… you’re posting in a web forum, which means you have access to the internet… PHP Fiddle sites exist. Just sayin. If you’ve got an idea, test it out, see if it works. Mock data if you need to.
I will certainly try that.
Try searching for “PHP get” and select the free PHP online manual option.
Part of the first example:
Just a note, because I didn't know for sure until I tested it.
If you have a query string that contains a parameter but no value (not even an equals sign), like so:
http://path/to/script.php?a
The following script is a good test to determine how a is valued:
<pre>
<?php
print_r($_GET);
if($_GET["a"] === "") echo "a is an empty string\n";
if($_GET["a"] === false) echo "a is false\n";
if($_GET["a"] === null) echo "a is null\n";
if(isset($_GET["a"])) echo "a is set\n";
if(!empty($_GET["a"])) echo "a is not empty";
?>
</pre>
I tested this with script.php?a, and it returned:
Do the same for “PHP post”
@John_Betong, Thank you so much for taking the pain to search and write and direct my attention to the correct search locations on the Internet.
I am coming back to the original question when I posted for generating pieces of HTML, which were repetitive.
I have stored all information in array:
<?php
$products = array(
"product1" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 29,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3")
),
"product2" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 43,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4")
),
"product3" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 299,
"features" => array("feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4")
),
"product4" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 470,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 3", "feature 4")
),
"product5" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 689,
"features" => array("feature 3", "feature 4")
),
"product6" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 4999,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4", "feature 5")
),
);
?>
and this HTML needed to be generated 6 times:
<div class="cardbody">
<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span>69</h1>
<h3 class="text-centre">Product 1</h3>
<ul class="list-group text-centre">
<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 1</li>
<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 2</li>
<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 3</li>
<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 4</li>
</ul>
<div class="footer text-centre">
<!-- Stripe Button wil go here -->
</div>
</div><!-- cardbody -->
Live code here.
Hardcoded line:
<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span>69</h1>
It’s codding version:
<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span><?= ?></h1>
How can we publish the price?
Well, you seem to be storing the price as an integer, and then prefixing with a dollar sign.
Dollars are a decimalized currency. So when you say “4999”, do you mean it’s 4,999$, or that it’s 49.99$?
In any case, PHP has a function for that: https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.money-format.php
This one.
for now if we ignore taht we are dealing with currency. Can you please help me with where I am stuck?
What have you tried?
My thoughts are to iterate through the array and pass the array and $key to a function(…):
Special Note:
Check out the PHP Manual for “HereDoc strings” because they are so much easier to mix HTML and Php variables.
Version: 002
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
foreach($products as $key => $product) :
echo fnCard($products, $key);
endforeach;
//=======================
function card
(
array $array = [],
string $item = ''
):string
{
$features = '';
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
$features .= <<< ____EOT
<li> $feature </li>
____EOT;
endforeach;
$result = <<< ____EOT
<div class="cardbody text-center">
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class="text-centre">
{$array["$item"]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class="list-group">
$features
</ul>
</div>
____EOT;
return $result;
}//
?>
ScreenDump:
Hi there, Thanks for the post and your solution, but the above part I find slightly difficult to understand. You are passing on the parameter/argument in the function →
function card
(
array $array = [],
string $item = ''
):string
This part is confusing:
):string
:string means that if declare(strict_types=1); is set at the beginning of the file then the function will throw an error if the return type is not a string.
Failing to declare strict_type allows any old return type and the return type will be juggled until a suitable type does not throw an error.
Try changing the :string to :bool, Boolean, :integer, :float, etc. Try also with strict_types=0.
Far better to be in control plus setting the function type parameters and return types is easily read and one knows what to expect from a function without having to try and understand every line in the function.
I think it is a very good habit to adopt and not to code with blinkers/blinders.
I think you used it in figurative sense not literal. Does that mean learn and coding with open mindedness?
Blinkers/blinders
Coding with blinkers/blinders was meant to be coding and hiding errors and/or warnings by not setting the following:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); // same as E_ALL
ini_set('display_errors' ,'1'); // DEVELOPMENT and NOT PRODUCTION
Got it sir. Thanks.
$person = array(
"first_name" => "Kevin",
"last_name" => "Skoglund",
"address" => "123 Main Street",
"city" => "Beverly Hills",
"state" => "CA",
"zip_code" => "90210"
);
foreach($person as $attribute => $data) {
$attr_nice = ucwords(str_replace("_", " ", $attribute));
echo "{$attr_nice}: {$data}<br />";
}
I was facing difficulty understand the solution so I revised the basic PHP. This is my understranding about foreachloop. Please correct me if I am wrong →
foreach($array["$item"]['features']
Here $item is empty how is that collaborating with fetching right features items when
for each loop is running?
Just before the foreach loop add the following:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds
foreach($array["$item"]['features']`
...
Please note that I passed the full array to the function and I could
have passed the foreach itererated value. Try substituting the iterated value and modify the function parameters, etc
Edit:
The foreach loop was necessary because there were a different number of array features in your post #44
$products = array(
"product1" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 29,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3")
I think the two functions should be one. It is a typo? or some concept that I am missing to understand that you want to let me know?
Yes the function card should be function fnCard.
Did you try passing $product instead of $products?
foreach($products as $key => $product) :
// echo fnCard($products, $key); // full array
echo fnCard($product, $key); // iterated item
endforeach;
Actually, the code is working sir. Please check here.
I am unable to understand two things:
array $array = [],
and
string $item = ''
This is an array, but I am failing to understand this fully:
array $array = [],
Initially, it is empty. Is it a normal array or special array.
$somenormalarray = [1,2,3,4,5,6,7];
string $item = '' → Initially it is set to empty. How is it incrementing its value?