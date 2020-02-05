Loop not generating the HTML

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: This part is confusing:

):string

:string means that if declare(strict_types=1); is set at the beginning of the file then the function will throw an error if the return type is not a string.

Failing to declare strict_type allows any old return type and the return type will be juggled until a suitable type does not throw an error.

Try changing the :string to :bool, Boolean, :integer, :float, etc. Try also with strict_types=0.

Far better to be in control plus setting the function type parameters and return types is easily read and one knows what to expect from a function without having to try and understand every line in the function.

I think it is a very good habit to adopt and not to code with blinkers/blinders.