Loop not generating the HTML

#24

Just to add to the confusion… the defined PHP constants __CLASS__, __FILE__, __LINE__, __METHOD __, etc are not case sensitive.

Using either PHP define or const are case sensitive!

I believe but could be wrong:

  1. JavaScript does not require a leading dollar sign to set variables and constants. I am not sure about case-sensitivity?

  2. CSS elements are case-sensitive

  3. HTML tags are not case-sensitive

…give me strength :slight_smile:

#25 
<?php
$book = [
	'title'       => 'Romeo Juliet',
	'author'      => 'Shakespeare',
	'description' => 'The rivalry between Veronas two well-established families  the Capulets and the Montagues, affects the relationship of their children Romeo and Juliet.'
];

$characters = [
	'Romeo',
	'Juliet',
	'Robert',
	'Kennedy',
	'Shakespeare',
];

?>
<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
	<head>
		<meta charset="utf-8">
		<title></title>
	</head>
	<body>
		<h1><?php "{$book['title']} by {$book['author']}" ?></h1>
		<p><?php ?></p>
	</body>
</html>

why h1 tags are not printing anything:

#26

Because you not printing or echoing any variables :slight_smile:

#27

even if we do it like this:

	<h1><? "{$book['title']} by {$book['author']}" ?></h1>

?

#28

There is still nothing being echoed or printed :slight_smile:

Try searching for PHP and “Hello world” "

https://www.php.net/manual/en/tutorial.firstpage.php

#30

This is the short hand for echo:

<?=
I got my mistake.

#31

Thanks for all the help so far.

can this code be written in far better syntax, thus, minimizing the opening and closing of the php tags?

<ul>
  <?php for ($i=0; $i < 5; $i++) {
  ?>
  <li><?= $characters[$i] ?></li>
  <?php
  } ?>
</ul>

list counting

#32 
<ul>
<?php
for ($i = 0; $i < 5; $i++)
    {
    echo "<li>{$characters[$i]}</li>";
    }
?>
</ul>
#34

For both of those, JavaScript is consistent with C and all derivative languages such as C++, Java and C#. I do not know why PHP was designed that way; I assume because it was initially designed by someone with little experience designing computer languages; he even said that he did not consider (the early versions of what is now) PHP to be a language. The early versions of what is now PHP is relevant here because that is when the design was done that still exists.

#35

Thanks @benanamen,

echo " anything between this will be echoed" +
{This is used to echo variables}

Right sir?

#36

I have one additional question.
In this part:

$basedonuserinput = <?php some php code to bring this value?>
for ($i=0; $i < 5; $i++)

Can we use variable instead:

$i < $basedonuserinput instead of $i < 5

I have never tried as I do not have live situation handy, but syntactically is that possible?

#37

If the user input is a post or get variable then yes it is possible.

#38

Yes sir, That would be the case.

#39

“What happens when you try it?” (TM Rudy)

(If something is not syntactically possible, the engine won’t let you do it.)

Also, ‘I do not have live situation handy’… you’re posting in a web forum, which means you have access to the internet… PHP Fiddle sites exist. Just sayin. If you’ve got an idea, test it out, see if it works. Mock data if you need to.

#41

I will certainly try that.

#42

Try searching for “PHP get” and select the free PHP online manual option.

Part of the first example:

Just a note, because I didn't know for sure until I tested it.

If you have a query string that contains a parameter but no value (not even an equals sign), like so:
http://path/to/script.php?a

The following script is a good test to determine how a is valued:
<pre>
<?php
print_r($_GET);
if($_GET["a"] === "") echo "a is an empty string\n";
if($_GET["a"] === false) echo "a is false\n";
if($_GET["a"] === null) echo "a is null\n";
if(isset($_GET["a"])) echo "a is set\n";
if(!empty($_GET["a"])) echo "a is not empty";
?>
</pre>

I tested this with script.php?a, and it returned:

Do the same for “PHP post”

#43

@John_Betong, Thank you so much for taking the pain to search and write and direct my attention to the correct search locations on the Internet.

#44

I am coming back to the original question when I posted for generating pieces of HTML, which were repetitive.
I have stored all information in array:

<?php
	$products = array(
		"product1" => array(
			"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
			"price" => 29,
			"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3")

		),
		"product2" => array(
			"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
			"price" => 43,
			"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4")

		),
		"product3" => array(
			"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
			"price" => 299,
			"features" => array("feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4")

		),
		"product4" => array(
			"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
			"price" => 470,
			"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 3", "feature 4")

		),
		"product5" => array(
			"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
			"price" => 689,
			"features" => array("feature 3", "feature 4")

		),
		"product6" => array(
			"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
			"price" => 4999,
			"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4", "feature 5")

		),
	);



?>

and this HTML needed to be generated 6 times:

<div class="cardbody">
	<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span>69</h1>
	<h3 class="text-centre">Product 1</h3>
	<ul class="list-group text-centre">
		<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 1</li>
		<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 2</li>
		<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 3</li>
		<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 4</li>
	</ul>
	<div class="footer text-centre">
		<!-- Stripe Button wil go here -->
	</div>
</div><!-- cardbody -->

Live code here.

Hardcoded line:

<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span>69</h1>

It’s codding version:

<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span><?= ?></h1>

How can we publish the price?

#45

Well, you seem to be storing the price as an integer, and then prefixing with a dollar sign.

Dollars are a decimalized currency. So when you say “4999”, do you mean it’s 4,999$, or that it’s 49.99$?

In any case, PHP has a function for that: https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.money-format.php

#46

This one.
for now if we ignore taht we are dealing with currency. Can you please help me with where I am stuck?