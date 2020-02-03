Loop not generating the HTML

I am coming back to the original question when I posted for generating pieces of HTML, which were repetitive.
I have stored all information in array:
<?php
$products = array(
"product1" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 29,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3")
),
"product2" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 43,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4")
),
"product3" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 299,
"features" => array("feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4")
),
"product4" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 470,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 3", "feature 4")
),
"product5" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 689,
"features" => array("feature 3", "feature 4")
),
"product6" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 4999,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3", "feature 4", "feature 5")
),
);
?>
and this HTML needed to be generated 6 times:
<div class="cardbody">
<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span>69</h1>
<h3 class="text-centre">Product 1</h3>
<ul class="list-group text-centre">
<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 1</li>
<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 2</li>
<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 3</li>
<li class="list-group-item text-centre">Feature 4</li>
</ul>
<div class="footer text-centre">
<!-- Stripe Button wil go here -->
</div>
</div><!-- cardbody -->
Live code here.
Hardcoded line:
<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span>69</h1>
It’s codding version:
<h1 class="text-centre"><span>$</span><?= ?></h1>
How can we publish the price?