Loop not generating the HTML

You have apples, and you have oranges.
A constant is an apple.
A variable is an orange.
If you want to talk about apples with PHP, you do so by putting them straight into your code. Usually in Uppercase for readability, but this isnt an enforced rule:
define("APPLE","I'm a constant");
//Alternatively: const apple = "I'm a constant";
echo APPLE;
An orange begins with a dollar sign. This is how PHP differentiates between apples and oranges.
$orange = "Hi Constant, I'm a Variable.";
echo $orange;
//And you can use either in context. For example, string concatenation.
echo APPLE." ".$orange;
$features[i]
So when you forget the dollar sign, PHP thinks you are talking about apples. But you dont have an apple called
i.
So PHP tries to be clever, and says “Oh, you must have meant this to be a string that you forgot the quotes around.” Which isnt what you meant, but it doesnt know you’re talking about oranges, it looks for a primitive solution.