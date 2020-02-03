Loop not generating the HTML

Still confused so you want to establish that this should be:
$features[$i]
?
Try this and notice the difference:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
define('i', 4);
$features = array(
"Feature 1",
"Feature 2",
"Feature 3",
"Feature 4",
'DEBUG 5 '
);
for ($i=0; $i <=4 ; $i++)
{
// DEBUG START
echo 'variable $i ==> ' .$i .'<br>';
echo 'constant i ==> ' .i .'<br>' ;
echo '<br>';
// DEBUG FINISH
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre"><b>'
. 'CONSTANT: '
. $features[i]
. '</b></li>'
;
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre"><b>'
. 'VARIABLE: '
. $features[$i]
. '</b></li>'
;
echo '<br>';
}//
Simplified fornext loop
I’m wondering if common convention may be partly at fault. Typically variables begin with the dollar sign, constants are UPPERCASE. So it is intuitive that it is the uppercase that signifies a constant. This is not so. (rough descr.) It is the text not being inside quotation marks.
Kind of like PHP says “This is a text character but it isn’t in quotes so it isn’t text. It isn’t a token so I’ll assume it’s a constant.”
You have apples, and you have oranges.
A constant is an apple.
A variable is an orange.
If you want to talk about apples with PHP, you do so by putting them straight into your code. Usually in Uppercase for readability, but this isnt an enforced rule:
define("APPLE","I'm a constant");
//Alternatively: const apple = "I'm a constant";
echo APPLE;
An orange begins with a dollar sign. This is how PHP differentiates between apples and oranges.
$orange = "Hi Constant, I'm a Variable.";
echo $orange;
//And you can use either in context. For example, string concatenation.
echo APPLE." ".$orange;
$features[i]
So when you forget the dollar sign, PHP thinks you are talking about apples. But you dont have an apple called
i.
So PHP tries to be clever, and says “Oh, you must have meant this to be a string that you forgot the quotes around.” Which isnt what you meant, but it doesnt know you’re talking about oranges, it looks for a primitive solution.
Just to add to the confusion… the defined PHP constants
__CLASS__, __FILE__, __LINE__, __METHOD __, etc are not case sensitive.
Using either PHP define or const are case sensitive!
I believe but could be wrong:
JavaScript does not require a leading dollar sign to set variables and constants. I am not sure about case-sensitivity?
CSS elements are case-sensitive
HTML tags are not case-sensitive
…give me strength
<?php
$book = [
'title' => 'Romeo Juliet',
'author' => 'Shakespeare',
'description' => 'The rivalry between Veronas two well-established families the Capulets and the Montagues, affects the relationship of their children Romeo and Juliet.'
];
$characters = [
'Romeo',
'Juliet',
'Robert',
'Kennedy',
'Shakespeare',
];
?>
<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title></title>
</head>
<body>
<h1><?php "{$book['title']} by {$book['author']}" ?></h1>
<p><?php ?></p>
</body>
</html>
why h1 tags are not printing anything:
Because you not printing or echoing any variables
even if we do it like this:
<h1><? "{$book['title']} by {$book['author']}" ?></h1>
?
There is still nothing being echoed or printed
Try searching for PHP and “Hello world” "
This is the short hand for echo:
<?=
I got my mistake.
Thanks for all the help so far.
can this code be written in far better syntax, thus, minimizing the opening and closing of the php tags?
<ul>
<?php for ($i=0; $i < 5; $i++) {
?>
<li><?= $characters[$i] ?></li>
<?php
} ?>
</ul>
list counting
<ul>
<?php
for ($i = 0; $i < 5; $i++)
{
echo "<li>{$characters[$i]}</li>";
}
?>
</ul>
For both of those, JavaScript is consistent with C and all derivative languages such as C++, Java and C#. I do not know why PHP was designed that way; I assume because it was initially designed by someone with little experience designing computer languages; he even said that he did not consider (the early versions of what is now) PHP to be a language. The early versions of what is now PHP is relevant here because that is when the design was done that still exists.
Thanks @benanamen,
echo " anything between this will be echoed" +
{This is used to echo variables}
Right sir?
I have one additional question.
In this part:
$basedonuserinput =
<?php some php code to bring this value?>
for ($i=0; $i < 5; $i++)
Can we use variable instead:
$i < $basedonuserinput instead of
$i < 5
I have never tried as I do not have live situation handy, but
syntactically is that possible?
If the user input is a post or get variable then yes it is possible.
Yes sir, That would be the case.
“What happens when you try it?” (TM Rudy)
(If something is not syntactically possible, the engine won’t let you do it.)
Also, ‘I do not have live situation handy’… you’re posting in a web forum, which means you have access to the internet… PHP Fiddle sites exist. Just sayin. If you’ve got an idea, test it out, see if it works. Mock data if you need to.
I will certainly try that.