Loop not generating the HTML

You have apples, and you have oranges.

A constant is an apple.

A variable is an orange.

If you want to talk about apples with PHP, you do so by putting them straight into your code. Usually in Uppercase for readability, but this isnt an enforced rule:

define("APPLE","I'm a constant"); //Alternatively: const apple = "I'm a constant"; echo APPLE;

An orange begins with a dollar sign. This is how PHP differentiates between apples and oranges.

$orange = "Hi Constant, I'm a Variable."; echo $orange; //And you can use either in context. For example, string concatenation. echo APPLE." ".$orange;

$features[i]