Lets try it with crayons.
$features[i]
Do you see something missing here.
Loop not generating the HTML
Please wait. I did that before still errors we there. let me re-enforce.
Error checking in PHP is an iterative process. Jump the first hurdle, then reevaluate for the second. (IE: We can’t really help you solve problem #2 until you show us the error after you solve problem #1.)
Fixed:
$features = array("Feature 1", "Feature 2", "Feature 3", "Feature 4")
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'. **$features[$i]** . '</li>';
$[i] did the magic.
I am pleased you managed to solve the problem.
Do you understand the generated error message?
Not fully. It was a hit and trial solution, which i know is not leading me anywhere without full comprehension of the subject. Cn you put some insight?
Read my post #6.
Let me know if you do not understand the difference between variables and defined constants.
Yes, in general, I know that but what relevance do they have here?
In the original post the array parameter variable is missing the preceding dollar sign.
The PHP interpreter thinks the single i is a constant that has not been defined and generates the following error:
Notice : Use of undefined constant i - assumed ‘i’ in /home3/…/public_html/html…com/all/stripe/index.php on line 49
Still confused so you want to establish that this should be:
$features[$i]
?
Try this and notice the difference:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
define('i', 4);
$features = array(
"Feature 1",
"Feature 2",
"Feature 3",
"Feature 4",
'DEBUG 5 '
);
for ($i=0; $i <=4 ; $i++)
{
// DEBUG START
echo 'variable $i ==> ' .$i .'<br>';
echo 'constant i ==> ' .i .'<br>' ;
echo '<br>';
// DEBUG FINISH
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre"><b>'
. 'CONSTANT: '
. $features[i]
. '</b></li>'
;
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre"><b>'
. 'VARIABLE: '
. $features[$i]
. '</b></li>'
;
echo '<br>';
}//
Edit:
Simplified fornext loop
I’m wondering if common convention may be partly at fault. Typically variables begin with the dollar sign, constants are UPPERCASE. So it is intuitive that it is the uppercase that signifies a constant. This is not so. (rough descr.) It is the text not being inside quotation marks.
Kind of like PHP says “This is a text character but it isn’t in quotes so it isn’t text. It isn’t a token so I’ll assume it’s a constant.”
You have apples, and you have oranges.
A constant is an apple.
A variable is an orange.
If you want to talk about apples with PHP, you do so by putting them straight into your code. Usually in Uppercase for readability, but this isnt an enforced rule:
define("APPLE","I'm a constant");
//Alternatively: const apple = "I'm a constant";
echo APPLE;
An orange begins with a dollar sign. This is how PHP differentiates between apples and oranges.
$orange = "Hi Constant, I'm a Variable.";
echo $orange;
//And you can use either in context. For example, string concatenation.
echo APPLE." ".$orange;
$features[i]
So when you forget the dollar sign, PHP thinks you are talking about apples. But you dont have an apple called
i.
So PHP tries to be clever, and says “Oh, you must have meant this to be a string that you forgot the quotes around.” Which isnt what you meant, but it doesnt know you’re talking about oranges, it looks for a primitive solution.
Just to add to the confusion… the defined PHP constants
__CLASS__, __FILE__, __LINE__, __METHOD __, etc are not case sensitive.
Using either PHP define or const are case sensitive!
I believe but could be wrong:
-
JavaScript does not require a leading dollar sign to set variables and constants. I am not sure about case-sensitivity?
-
CSS elements are case-sensitive
-
HTML tags are not case-sensitive
…give me strength
<?php
$book = [
'title' => 'Romeo Juliet',
'author' => 'Shakespeare',
'description' => 'The rivalry between Veronas two well-established families the Capulets and the Montagues, affects the relationship of their children Romeo and Juliet.'
];
$characters = [
'Romeo',
'Juliet',
'Robert',
'Kennedy',
'Shakespeare',
];
?>
<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title></title>
</head>
<body>
<h1><?php "{$book['title']} by {$book['author']}" ?></h1>
<p><?php ?></p>
</body>
</html>
why h1 tags are not printing anything:
Because you not printing or echoing any variables
even if we do it like this:
<h1><? "{$book['title']} by {$book['author']}" ?></h1>
?
There is still nothing being echoed or printed
Try searching for PHP and “Hello world” "
This is the short hand for echo:
<?=
I got my mistake.