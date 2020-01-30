Loop not generating the HTML

#1 
<?php
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
	echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'.  $features[i] . '</li>';
}
?>

What error I am doing the loop is not generating the HTML.

image

#2

Try adding error checking instead of coding with blinkers/blinders :slight_smile:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');

for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
	echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'.  $features[i] . '</li>';
}
1 Like
#3

For the benefit of others please cut and paste the errors and of warnings that were generated.

Also note that error_reporting and ini_set(…) Should be set in PHP.ini otherwise errors and warnings will be displayed online and could possibly include sensitive data such as password, etc

#4

Do you see a problem here?

2 Likes