Loop not generating the HTML

<?php
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'. $features[i] . '</li>';
}
?>
What error I am doing the loop is not generating the HTML.
Try adding error checking instead of coding with blinkers/blinders
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'. $features[i] . '</li>';
}