Loop not generating the HTML

<?php
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'. $features[i] . '</li>';
}
?>
What error I am doing the loop is not generating the HTML.
Try adding error checking instead of coding with blinkers/blinders
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'. $features[i] . '</li>';
}
For the benefit of others please cut and paste the errors and/or warnings that were generated.
Also note that error_reporting and ini_set(…) Should be set in PHP.ini otherwise errors and warnings will be displayed online and could possibly include sensitive data such as password, etc
Do you see a problem here?
Ok. so now it throws an error:
**Notice** : Use of undefined constant i - assumed 'i' in I ended up defining it:
Notice : Use of undefined constant i - assumed ‘i’ in /home3/…/public_html/html…com/all/stripe/index.php on line 49
PHP variables are prefixed with the dollar sign and defined constants do not require the dollar sign.
The array parameter i is missing the dollar sign.
The PHP interpreter thinks i is an undefined constant.
$features[] = array("Feature 1", "Feature 2", "Feature 3", "Feature 4")
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'. $features[i] . '</li>';
I am unable to understand error is still there.
Please help me get to the point sir.
Lets try it with crayons.
$features[i]
Do you see something missing here.
Please wait. I did that before still errors we there. let me re-enforce.
Error checking in PHP is an iterative process. Jump the first hurdle, then reevaluate for the second. (IE: We can’t really help you solve problem #2 until you show us the error after you solve problem #1.)
Fixed:
$features = array("Feature 1", "Feature 2", "Feature 3", "Feature 4")
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'. **$features[$i]** . '</li>';
$[i] did the magic.
I am pleased you managed to solve the problem.
Do you understand the generated error message?
Not fully. It was a hit and trial solution, which i know is not leading me anywhere without full comprehension of the subject. Cn you put some insight?
Read my post #6.
Let me know if you do not understand the difference between variables and defined constants.
Yes, in general, I know that but what relevance do they have here?
In the original post the array parameter variable is missing the preceding dollar sign.
The PHP interpreter thinks the single i is a constant that has not been defined and generates the following error:
Notice : Use of undefined constant i - assumed ‘i’ in /home3/…/public_html/html…com/all/stripe/index.php on line 49