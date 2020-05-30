Loop not generating the HTML

The HereDoc used was for the HTML Document Definition which uses the two variables $result1 and $result2. Former is HereDoc and latter is using strings:
Here is a version which is not using HereDoc:
<?php
$result2 = "
<div class='cardbody text-center'>
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class='text-centre'>
{$array[$item]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class='list-group'>
$features
</ul>
</div>
";
$len2 = strlen($result2);
?>
<dl>
<dt> Using PHP HereDoc - strlen(<?= $len1 ?>) </dt>
<dd> <?= $result1 ?> </dd>
<dd> </dd>
<dt> Using PHP Strings - strlen(<?= $len2 ?>) </dt>
<dd> <?= $result2 ?> </dd>
<dd> </dd>
</dl>