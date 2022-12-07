Looks NOT correct circle

I have a blue circle on the left most and a black circle on the right most at http://dot.kr/qna/221206circle/

I expected that each of the blue circle or the black circle is correct circle by “border-radius:50%”.

As I test it with chrome and IE, it looks correct circle on my desktop.

However when I test it with 2 mobile phones(Samsung phone and LG phone), it seems oval or ellipse instead of circle,

I don’t know why it looks a little longer from the top to bottom than from the left to right.

Can I fix it with your help?