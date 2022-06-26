Looking for solution or ideas for FB Ads Ban

Hello guys, I need help for Facebook because I am going crazy on it.

I run a 7x ROI business thanks to FB, business is based on betting (location:italy), i know betting is against FB policy but everything worked well because we built a system for lead generetion which did not talk about betting but investments.

The process is quite basic we, run an ads, then the customers lands on squeeze page and must fill the form with personal details in exchange for a freebie. After this process, follow-up starts and so on… FB ads was mostly Conversion Ads-> lead conversion.

On November 2020 I created an ad more aggressive and after 30-45 days my business manager was banned, my business page, my pixel and also my profile too (they turn my role form admin to mod in all of my business pages, even restaurants and others).

From then slowly I rebuilt my profile, business manager, page and others and I started to advertise my business again, but this time I was very soft on copywriting and very careful about keywords. I had just two ad accounts blocked for 1 and a half years, which was pretty good.

Real problems starts in Jan 2022, first my business page was restricted, then slowly my business manager, then fb profile again.

I tried to rebuilt everything again with this steps:

New profile, different IP address and devices, different ID (real person), different ad photos, same page name, same company on business manager, same squeeze page → restricted

New profile, different IP address and devices, different ad photos, different ID (real person), different page, same company on business manager, same squeeze page → restricted

New profile, different IP address and devices, different ad photos, different page, same company on business manager, same squeeze page → restricted. This time I run some engagements ads for two weeks without links to my squeeze page then again started lead conversion ads to my squeeze page and after 3 days my page was restricted.

New profile, different IP address and devices, different ad photos, different page, different company on business manager, different payment card name, same squeeze page → restricted. Again, I run some engagements ads for two weeks without links to my squeeze page then again started lead conversion ads to my squeeze page on a new domanin and new webisite and after 3 days my page was restricted.

Last time I tried this: New profile, different IP address and devices, different ad photos, different page, different company on business manager, different payment card name, NO squeeze page just facebook module leads ads → restricted. Again, I run some engagements ads for two weeks without links to my squeeze page then started Leads ads to FB Lead Module (no squeeze page) and after 3 days my page was restricted.

During this last test photo and copywriting were ridicolous like “are you supporter? Subscribe to our group” and also was sponsored using facebook lead form and not squeeze. So no point against policy, no squeeze page, no website connected to the page, nothing.

Usually FB leave ads run for 3 days then they restrict the page on 3rd day, then after 7-10 days restrict BM and others. It is like a pattern.

I tried also old page, old BMs, old profiles, different copy, differt images/videos, different websites.

Meantime I have my personal profile with mine IP, my device who are running ads for restaurants and postal service and works well.

Do you have any suggestions that can save my business on Facebook?

I also tried Google ads, tik tok ads but I was not able to have same ROI as FB.

PS: I am also working on affiliate system for good sellers, I just want to fix this problem before then i will be happy to have great affiliate sellers (price of my products are from 90€ to 1000€).