Looking for integerity part while upgrading to jquery ui theme

I have the following styesheet defined in my code:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css" integrity="sha256-RPilbUJ5F7X6DdeTO6VFZ5vl5rO5MJnmSk4pwhWfV8A=" crossorigin="anonymous">

And I’m trying to update it to version 1.14.1 based on the latest releases mentioned here:

However, just like for jquery version it’s available, I couldn’t find the integrity part anywhere for the base themes. Any idea, from where I can find it?

Is it ok to paste the URL(https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.14.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css) on this website and use what’s generated in my code?