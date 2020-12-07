Looking for information about websites?

Hi, guys,
I just create a new website called akaimetal. and now I just want to know about what is the first step to grow my website
Can you please explain the details?
Thanks a lot.
First step to grow your website: Put content on your website that people want to read.
Welcome to the forums, @rohanpal69.
I must admit, it seems a bit odd to me that you would create a new website without any planning for how to use it, but never mind.
As @m_hutley has said, the most important thing about your site is high-quality content. Without that, you’re unlikely to get anywhere.
To give you any more specific advice, we’d need to know more about your site and your business.