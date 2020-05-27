Looking for help with a Sitepoint project

Hi everyone,
I am new to sitepoint. I am currently attempting to work through one of their projects:
I have some questions and am wondering if there is a place in the community (or some other channel) to get help with a specific project.
Thanks!
Welcome to the forums, @paulcrose2020.
There is no specific area for SitePoint projects. Just go ahead and post your question(s) in the most relevant section - JavaScript, HTML/CSS or whatever. Everyone here is a volunteer, so remember to be patient if you don’t get an immediate response.
Thanks TechnoBear,
This project is from a sitepoint book about JavaScript. However, I have some general questions about the project which are more basic and not related to the JavaScript necessarily. Would you say the JavaScript section of this forum is still the right place for me to ask?
Yes.