Looking for Feedback on My Local Transportation Website (L.A. Cali Luxury)

Hi everyone,
I’m new here and just getting started with web development and local SEO. I recently launched a site for a private luxury transportation business based in Los Angeles: https://www.lacaliluxury.com.

It’s built to help users easily book LAX-to-city rides across different areas in Southern California.

I’d love some constructive feedback on:
– User experience and layout
– Content clarity
– Mobile responsiveness
– Any technical improvements I should consider

This is one of my first serious projects, so any insights would be much appreciated. Thanks in advance!

This is highly personal. You use “ULP” (Ultra Long Page), which IMO is hard to navigate.

My first impression was this is a car dealer. Some customers in party clothes should reduce the “Honest Harry” impression. More focus on “service part”?

