Looking for Feedback on My Local Transportation Website (L.A. Cali Luxury)

Hi everyone,

I’m new here and just getting started with web development and local SEO. I recently launched a site for a private luxury transportation business based in Los Angeles: https://www.lacaliluxury.com.

It’s built to help users easily book LAX-to-city rides across different areas in Southern California.

I’d love some constructive feedback on:

– User experience and layout

– Content clarity

– Mobile responsiveness

– Any technical improvements I should consider

This is one of my first serious projects, so any insights would be much appreciated. Thanks in advance!