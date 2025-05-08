Looking for Feedback on My Local Transportation Website (L.A. Cali Luxury)

Hi everyone,
I’m new here and just getting started with web development and local SEO. I recently launched a site for a private luxury transportation business based in Los Angeles:
https://www.lacaliluxury.com.
It’s built to help users easily book LAX-to-city rides across different areas in Southern California.
I’d love some constructive feedback on:
– User experience and layout
– Content clarity
– Mobile responsiveness
– Any technical improvements I should consider
This is one of my first serious projects, so any insights would be much appreciated. Thanks in advance!