Looking for an Open-Source Tool for Managing Text Templates with Placeholders

I have been looking for quite some time at how I can make various things more efficient for both the professional field and in my personal life. One of the things I run into is that I often have to write the same texts, but that there is often a small variation in this. For example, a standard text for preparing a certain release. With the example of a text: Release xxx is ready, information can be found at xx location.

Now I was writing a python script that has a template and makes it possible to replace {{ tags }} in text and export it to my notepad, but I was thinking that there might be an open source application that should be able to do the same thing since I would not be the first to run into this problem.

Do you happen to know if there is an open source (preferably web app) that makes it possible to create certain placeholder texts with tags in them, which you can replace when you fill in the values ​​of these text fields? It is not for translating things, but for making it easier to use the same text with a slightly different content. This as generic as possible so that it is usable for Slack / Mail / Jira. So that you can copy the text. This with a small interface.

Little screenshot of something I’ve build in Python:

The text with a tag



When pressing generate you have a field to fill in Name (tag)



When pressing submit you get the actual text:

