Looking for AI technologies for evaluating a website's layout and content

I am working on a school project (UX Design) to design a tool (website & Figma plugin) that would analyze a website’s ADHD (/concentration issues in general) friendliness with AI (computer vision, machine learning…). Now, (luckily) I don’t need to develop it, but I need to research what is technically possible and how, so it’s not all Sci-Fi. As I don’t know much about all the existing technologies, I turn to you for some info.

So: What technologies (if any) could (hypothetically) be used to analyze a website’s:

Layout (overall clarity, proximity [Gestalt])

Colors (not only for contrast, but for the “distractibility” of too many, too bright colors)

Animations (distractibility)

Eye-tracking (perhaps through feeding the algorithm enough eye-tracking studies, it could be taught to perform one by itself)

Text content clarity (GPT and Grammarly at least could provide feedback on the readability and comprehensibility?)

Text readability (font size and spacing etc.)

The purpose of this tool is to give an estimation of the accessibility of the website (or app), not to replace real user research. Thus the feedback wouldn’t need to be 100% correct.

Thanks in advance!