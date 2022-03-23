Looking for a way to add customer feedback on my site

Hey, guys. I have a problem with my site’s functionality. More precisely, I’m looking for an opportunity to display an interactive feed with customer feedback from my Google business profile on my homepage. Is it possible? I tried to find such an opportunity on Google, but it seems that you can only embed posts separately. Or I can make a non-clickable feed with screenshots of the feedback. Is there any solution?
As far as I understand, Google does not offer the ability to display the entire review feed on websites. But I’m pretty sure there are tons of third-party solutions that can provide you with such a possibility.