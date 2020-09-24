Looking for a tutorial on creating a thumbnail image slider

I am a new coder and have created a gallery website of product photos. The products are small gaming figurines. Currently, when anyone clicks on an image, it will direct the user to screen showing a full size image of that picture, along with other information pertaining to that figurine.

I have also been taking pictures of the backs of the figures, and for some of the larger figurines I take pictures from multiple angles. Basically what I would like to code is where the “active” image will show as full-size and other associated images will show as small thumbnails in a section that will scroll from left to right. (i.e. it might show up to 3 thumbnails before the scroller is needed).

(Sorry if I have used the wrong terms to describe any of that – I am only an amateur coder at best).

I have built my website in php and have avoided using any plug-ins.

I have tried to look for tutorials on how I can achieve this, but I keep getting links to Word Press plug-ins as search results, so I suspect I am not using the right terminology in my searches.

If anyone can point me to a tutorial how coding such an element on my page I would be very appreciative. (Also if such a function has a specific name, could you please let me know what the correct terminology is.)

Thank you.