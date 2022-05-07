I am looking for a one-on-one tutorial session on a specific topic matter relating to creating a web development with my chosen IDE. I know most forums don’t allow you to post a “help wanted” post, so I have purposely been very vague on what I need the help for. I know that the information I am looking for is well beyond what I could type out in the forum, and the many questions I have would be dependent upon the answers, so I feel a live tutorial session would be best.

Am I able to make a post identifying the information I would like to receive and ask for people to reply via a private message along with the amount of payment they would like for guiding me through the process?