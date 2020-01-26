Looking for a formula

I’m trying to find a one-line formula to calculate the previous number in a sequence wrapping round when it gets to zero, thus keeping the number in the range 1 - 8. I’ve managed to do it when getting the next number but cannot fathom out a formula when subtracting without using a conditional.
This is what I have:
for ($i = 1; $i <= 8; $i++):
$n = $i % 8 + 1;
$p = $i - 1;
if ($p < 1)
$p = $tot;
endfor;
I could use a ternary operator but I’d still prefer to do it without a conditional if possible. I can’t help but feel it is possible but my little brain is overheating.