Looking for a formula

I’m trying to find a one-line formula to calculate the previous number in a sequence wrapping round when it gets to zero, thus keeping the number in the range 1 - 8. I’ve managed to do it when getting the next number but cannot fathom out a formula when subtracting without using a conditional.

This is what I have:

for ($i = 1; $i <= 8; $i++): $n = $i % 8 + 1; $p = $i - 1; if ($p < 1) $p = $tot; endfor;

I could use a ternary operator but I’d still prefer to do it without a conditional if possible. I can’t help but feel it is possible but my little brain is overheating.