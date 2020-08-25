Look@ project: reverse searching

Hello.
I need help to tune CSS of the email input element and the button for handhelds (smartphones). I need the font in it to be bigger but appriopriate. How would you change it ?

Here’s the link of the project

Thank you

Welcome to the forums, @alexfromladva1983.

The link seems to be broken; I’m getting a 404 error.

The link is working for me.

You can use input[type=email] in css. For example, if you wanted to make the box font larger:

input[type=email]{
    font-size: 16px;
}
Sorry - I have a browser extension which was forcing https. redface-1 Link is OK with that disabled.

Thanks! But 16px on a smartphone isn’t it risky to use px instead of % ? I will try it.

And can I use a MARQUEE tag for moving strings ? Is it available in all browsers (including smartphones) ?

I don’t recommend using the marquee tag, it is deprecated at this point. If you want to make strings move, you should look into a JavaScript solution.

I have a slight troubles with a mobile interface - when a URL is found the text below jumps! How can I avoid that ? I need the field of URL to be constant height