Longest Palindromic Substring Problem

I’m solving a coding problem which is called Longest Palindromic Substring .

In this coding problem there is three test cases:

Example: Input: "banana" Output: "anana" Input: "million" Output: "illi" Input: "tracecars" Output: "racecar"

My code so far:

const longestPalindrome = (str) => { let newStr = str; let length = newStr.length; for (let i = 0; i < length; i++) { let reverse = str .slice(i, str.length + -1) .split("") .reverse() .join(""); str = str.slice(i, str.length + -1); if (str === reverse) { return str; } } return false; }; console.log(longestPalindrome("banana")); console.log(longestPalindrome("million")); console.log(longestPalindrome("tracecars"));

And in the console I can see the following results:

"ana" "illi" "cec"

That is means I have passed only one test case. So what is my wrong? What should I do to improve my code?