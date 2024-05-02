Logo to the left CSS

Guys, I am having a really hard time because I am not able to set my logo all the way to the top-left part of my landing page. The only solution is to set to position: fixed, but then it will stick to the page and I do not want that, I just want to be in the main page. Example: the benefits part in the mig.
Here it is my code:
position: fixed;
height: auto;
top: 0px;
left: 0px;
width: auto;
max-height: 150px;
max-width: 350px;
}
<header>
<a><img src="coconutlogo.png" class="logo"></a>
<div class="menu">
<a href="#coconut">Coconut</a>
<a href="#beneficios">Beneficios</a>
<a href="#preguntasfrecuentes">Preguntas frecuentes</a>
<a href="#contacto">Contacto</a>
</div>
<label for="check">
<i class="fas fa-bars menu-btn"></i>
<i class="fas fa-times close-btn"></i>
</label>
</header>
</section>