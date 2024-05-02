Logo to the left CSS

HTML & CSS
1

Guys, I am having a really hard time because I am not able to set my logo all the way to the top-left part of my landing page. The only solution is to set to position: fixed, but then it will stick to the page and I do not want that, I just want to be in the main page. Example: the benefits part in the mig.

Screenshot 2024-05-01 at 7.29.48 PM
Screenshot 2024-05-01 at 7.29.48 PM1920×1200 122 KB

Here it is my code:

position: fixed;
height: auto;
top: 0px;
left: 0px;
width: auto; 
max-height: 150px;
max-width: 350px;

}

    <header>
    
 <a><img src="coconutlogo.png" class="logo"></a>
    
            <div class="menu">
                <a href="#coconut">Coconut</a>
                <a href="#beneficios">Beneficios</a>
                <a href="#preguntasfrecuentes">Preguntas frecuentes</a>
                <a href="#contacto">Contacto</a>
                
            </div>
        <label for="check">
            <i class="fas fa-bars menu-btn"></i>
            <i class="fas fa-times close-btn"></i>
        </label>
    </header>
