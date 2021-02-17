Logo Position CSS Solution

Nightwing: Nightwing: #1 How could i get a logo to be placed where it says Artemis in the left nav with CSS?

I’d place it there as an image instead the you can have the alt attribute on place for screen readers. The image is really content in this instance and should not really be in the background.

Nightwing: Nightwing: #2 What’s the best file format to tick the responsive box?

If its a simple logo then svg is the best format as it scales well and looks good on all devices (even Retina devices).

If the logo is too complicated for an svg then an optimised png or jpg will be fine. You will need a good quality image if you want to scale it up and down and if you need retina (double density or more) support then you need even better quality still.