I’m building a React app that requires users authentication (just to be logged in) to access some of the resources. I’d like to persist the user credentials with the secure & HttpOnly cookies. And there is my question: Is it a good idea to make the “is the user logged in” checking on client side (for e.g. by just by examining the document.cookie for login/password cookie) to speed up the app by not engaging the server site just to check if the cookies was set?