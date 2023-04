I want to grasp the login procedure as a principle. Basically I have no clue how to proceed if I do not get the picture from a helicopter view. ATM no details.

My intention is to create a Centralized Auth Server outside the web application. Connected with a separate database with all login stuff. No new users can login unless they are “invited” in some form.

Am I on the right track or can you see something I have completely missed? Disclaimer: I have no clue what I am talking about