Login & Logout links in the menu

Hello @m3g4p0p ,

When I Log In, the word & the link in the menu should say Log Out.

In fact, the Log Out shows correctly. When I browse the pages, the word displayed still the same in the same stand. But when I go to some pages the word in menu switch to Log In, when I’m already Logged In.

If I click on Log In, It’s bringing me to “my account” 's dashboard because I’m already Logged In. It does not bring me to Login Form.

I don’t understand why the word displayed in menu changes from “Log Out” to “Log In”.

Concerning caching I’m using the “W3Total Cache” plugin.

The “Log Out” link works well on pages, but for some of them it switches to “Log In”!!

How to get this stable and not changes over the pages?

Thanks.