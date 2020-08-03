Login & Logout links in the menu

Hello,
I want to add a login & Logout links to the menu. Also, redirect users after their login or logout to the Current Page.
I used this code, but it’s not stable. Some pages show login when it would be logout & vice versa.
add_filter( 'wp_nav_menu_items', 'wp_login_logout_link', 10, 2 );
function wp_login_logout_link( $items, $args ) {
if( $args->theme_location == 'primary' ) {
$loginoutlink = wp_loginout( 'index.php', false );
$items .= '<li class="menu-item">'. $loginoutlink .'</li>';
return $items;
}
return $items;
}
Is there any stable code to achieve this and always redirect users to the Current page?
Thank You.