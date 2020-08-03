Login & Logout links in the menu

CMS & WordPress
#1

Hello,

I want to add a login & Logout links to the menu. Also, redirect users after their login or logout to the Current Page.

I used this code, but it’s not stable. Some pages show login when it would be logout & vice versa.

add_filter( 'wp_nav_menu_items', 'wp_login_logout_link', 10, 2 );

function wp_login_logout_link( $items, $args  ) {
	if( $args->theme_location == 'primary' ) {
	        $loginoutlink = wp_loginout( 'index.php', false );
	        $items .= '<li class="menu-item">'. $loginoutlink .'</li>';
			return $items;
	    }
	    return $items;
}

Is there any stable code to achieve this and always redirect users to the Current page?

Thank You.

#2

Hi @davidovic123, I don’t see a problem with your logic here… is there by chance some sort of caching involved? You might also check the response headers when the login / logout link is not correct, specifically Cache-Control and X-Cache-Hit (the latter specifically if you have a caching proxy such as squid).

You’re always redirecting to index.php, but you’ll want to redirect to the current page; this can be done using $wp-request (or even just $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']):

function wp_login_logout_link( $items, $args  ) {
	global $wp;

	if( $args->theme_location === 'primary' ) {
		$loginoutlink = wp_loginout( home_url( $wp->request ), false );
		$items .= '<li class="menu-item">'. $loginoutlink .'</li>';
		return $items;
	}

	return $items;
}