Login & Logout links in the menu

Hello,

I want to add a login & Logout links to the menu. Also, redirect users after their login or logout to the Current Page.

I used this code, but it’s not stable. Some pages show login when it would be logout & vice versa.

add_filter( 'wp_nav_menu_items', 'wp_login_logout_link', 10, 2 ); function wp_login_logout_link( $items, $args ) { if( $args->theme_location == 'primary' ) { $loginoutlink = wp_loginout( 'index.php', false ); $items .= '<li class="menu-item">'. $loginoutlink .'</li>'; return $items; } return $items; }

Is there any stable code to achieve this and always redirect users to the Current page?

Thank You.