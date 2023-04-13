Login function with PDO

PHP
1

This login function below is working perfectly if I don’t hash my password:

        function Login_Attempt($UserName,$Password){
          global $ConnectingDB;
          $sql = "SELECT * FROM admins WHERE username=:userName AND password=:passWord LIMIT 1";
          $stmt = $ConnectingDB->prepare($sql);
          
            $stmt->bindValue(':userName',$UserName);
            $stmt->bindValue(':passWord',$Password);
            $stmt->execute();
            $Result = $stmt->rowcount();
            if ($Result==1) {
              return $Found_Account=$stmt->fetch();
            }else {
              return null;
            } 
          
        }

but when I hashed my password, I wash trying to verify the user submitted password $Password with $storedPwd in the database before binding username and password like this:

function Login_Attempt($UserName,$Password){
  global $ConnectingDB;
  $sql = "SELECT * FROM admins WHERE username=:userName AND password=:passWord LIMIT 1";
  $stmt = $ConnectingDB->prepare($sql);
  while ($DataRows = $stmt->fetch()) {
    $username = $DataRows["username"];
    $storedPwd = $DataRows["password"];
  }
  $decrypt_password = password_verify($Password, $storedPwd);
  if($decrypt_password == $Password){
    $stmt->bindValue(':userName',$UserName);
    $stmt->bindValue(':passWord',$storedPwd);
    $stmt->execute();
    $Result = $stmt->rowcount();
    if ($Result==1) {
      return $Found_Account=$stmt->fetch();
    }else {
      return null;
    } 
  }else {
    echo "Bad request";
  }
}

Please, help I want to compare the $storedPwd with $Password before binding the username and password but I don’t know how to go about it.

2

password_verify returns a boolean (true/false); it doesnt decrypt the password, it compares the user’s input to the hashed password and sees if they match.

3

I wanted to compare the two passwords I just used $decrypt_password as a variable before binding the username and password, my problem is how to fetch the password from database and compare it with $Password before binding and continue with the rest of the code.

4

So you’ve written the hashed password to the database, with the username.

The user sends you a username and password.

You pull all of the info you need about the user based on the username alone.

You compare the password the user gave you to the hashed one from the database.

If they match, you continue to do your code, with the information you’ve already retrieved.

If they dont, you abort and deny the user’s access. (and clean up the data you retrieved, so the user cant do anything silly with it)