Login function with PDO

So you’ve written the hashed password to the database, with the username.

The user sends you a username and password.

You pull all of the info you need about the user based on the username alone.

You compare the password the user gave you to the hashed one from the database.

If they match, you continue to do your code, with the information you’ve already retrieved.

If they dont, you abort and deny the user’s access. (and clean up the data you retrieved, so the user cant do anything silly with it)