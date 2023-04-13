Login function with PDO

This login function below is working perfectly if I don’t hash my password:
function Login_Attempt($UserName,$Password){
global $ConnectingDB;
$sql = "SELECT * FROM admins WHERE username=:userName AND password=:passWord LIMIT 1";
$stmt = $ConnectingDB->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindValue(':userName',$UserName);
$stmt->bindValue(':passWord',$Password);
$stmt->execute();
$Result = $stmt->rowcount();
if ($Result==1) {
return $Found_Account=$stmt->fetch();
}else {
return null;
}
}
but when I hashed my password, I wash trying to verify the user submitted password $Password with $storedPwd in the database before binding username and password like this:
function Login_Attempt($UserName,$Password){
global $ConnectingDB;
$sql = "SELECT * FROM admins WHERE username=:userName AND password=:passWord LIMIT 1";
$stmt = $ConnectingDB->prepare($sql);
while ($DataRows = $stmt->fetch()) {
$username = $DataRows["username"];
$storedPwd = $DataRows["password"];
}
$decrypt_password = password_verify($Password, $storedPwd);
if($decrypt_password == $Password){
$stmt->bindValue(':userName',$UserName);
$stmt->bindValue(':passWord',$storedPwd);
$stmt->execute();
$Result = $stmt->rowcount();
if ($Result==1) {
return $Found_Account=$stmt->fetch();
}else {
return null;
}
}else {
echo "Bad request";
}
}
Please, help I want to compare the $storedPwd with $Password before binding the username and password but I don’t know how to go about it.