Login form partially working -using PDO MySql

There are instructions on the connection between php and mysql on many blogs. In order to master the operations such as query, modification, and insertion in mysql, this article introduces how to use mysql as a web page for login, registration, and password modification.

Among them, as follows

Login-to query the content in the database and verify whether the information in the html matches the database; Registration-that is to insert the content in the database, register an account and password; Modify the password-that is to modify the content in the database.

For these three operations, I used 8 php and html texts to create them. See the code section for details

The main login interface index.html:

Log in to register to change the password system homepage

form {

text-align: center;

}

username

password

type=“password” name=“password” id=“password”>

type=“submit” value=“login”>

value=“register” οnclick=“register();”>

function enter()

{

var username=document.getElementById(“username”).value;//Get the username in the form

var password=document.getElementById(“password”).value;

var regex=/^[/s]+$/;//Declare a regular expression to determine whether there are spaces before and after the username

if(regex.test(username)||username.length==0)//Determine whether there are spaces before and after the username or whether the username is empty

{

alert(“The username format is incorrect”);

return false;

}

if(regex.test(password)||password.length==0)//Same as above

{

alert(“The password format is incorrect”);

return false;

}

return true;

}

function register()

{

window.location.href=“register.html”;//Jump to the registration page

}

Login background operation enter.php:

The background execution process of the login system

session_start();//Log in to the system to start a session content

$username=$_REQUEST[“username”];//Get the username in html (via post request)

$password=$_REQUEST[“password”];//Get the password in html (via post request)

$con=mysql_connect(“localhost”,“root”,“root”);//Connect to mysql database, account name root, password root

if (!$con) {

die(‘Database connection failed’.$mysql_error());

}

mysql_select_db(“user_info”,$con);//use user_info database;

$dbusername=null;

$dbpassword=null;

$result=mysql_query(“select * from user_info where username =’$username’;”);//Find out the information corresponding to the username

while ($row=mysql_fetch_array($result)) {//while loop finds the result in $result

$dbusername=$row[“username”];

$dbpassword=$row[“password”];

}

if (is_null($dbusername)) {//If the user name does not exist in the database, jump back to the index.html interface

?>

alert(“Username does not exist”);

window.location.href=“index.html”;

}

else {

if ($dbpassword!=$password){//When the corresponding password is incorrect, jump back to the index.html interface

?>

alert(“Wrong password”);

window.location.href=“index.html”;

}

else {

$_SESSION[“username”]=$username;

$_SESSION[“code”]=mt_rand(0, 100000);//Attach a random value to the session to prevent users from directly accessing welcome.php through the calling interface

?>

window.location.href=“welcome.php”;

}

}

mysql_close($con);//Close the database connection, if you don’t close it, an error will occur the next time you connect

?>

The welcome interface welcome.php after successful login:

Welcome to login interface

session_start ();

if (isset ($_SESSION [“code”] )) {//Judging whether the code exists or not, if it does not exist, it means abnormal login

?>

Welcome to login<?php

echo “${_SESSION[“username”]}”;//Display login user name

?>

Your ip: <?php

echo “${_SERVER[‘REMOTE_ADDR’]}”;//display ip

?>

Your language:

echo “${_SERVER[‘HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE’]}”;//Language used

?>

Browser version:

echo “${_SERVER[‘HTTP_USER_AGENT’]}”;//Browser version information

?>

sign out

} else {//code does not exist, call exit.php to log out

?>

alert(“Logout”);

window.location.href=“exit.php”;

}

?>

change Password

The main interface for modifying password alter_password.html:

Change password

form{

text-align: center;

}

session_start();

?>

username

old password

type=“password” name=“oldpassword” id =“oldpassword”/>

new password

type=“password” name=“newpassword” id=“newpassword”/>

Confirm the new password

type=“password” name=“assertpassword” id=“assertpassword”/>

type=“submit” value=“change password” οnclick=“return alter()”>

document.getElementById(“username”).value=" php echo “${_SESSION[“username”]}”;?>"

function alter() {

var username=document.getElementById(“username”).value;

var oldpassword=document.getElementById(“oldpassword”).value;

var newpassword=document.getElementById(“newpassword”).value;

var assertpassword=document.getElementById(“assertpassword”).value;

var regex=/^[/s]+$/;

if(regex.test(username)||username.length==0){

alert(“The username format is incorrect”);

return false;

}

if(regex.test(oldpassword)||oldpassword.length==0){

alert(“The password format is incorrect”);

return false;

}

if(regex.test(newpassword)||newpassword.length==0) {

alert(“The new password format is incorrect”);

return false;

}

if (assertpassword != newpassword||assertpassword==0) {

alert(“The two password entries are inconsistent”);

return false;

}

return true;

}

The background operation alter_password.php to modify the password:

Modifying password

session_start ();

$username = $_REQUEST [“username”];

$oldpassword = $_REQUEST [“oldpassword”];

$newpassword = $_REQUEST [“newpassword”];

$con = mysql_connect ( “localhost”, “root”, “root” );

if (! $con) {

die (‘Database connection failed’. $mysql_error () );

}

mysql_select_db ( “user_info”, $con );

$dbusername = null;

$dbpassword = null;

$result = mysql_query ( “select * from user_info where username =’$username’;” );

while ( $row = mysql_fetch_array ( $result ) ) {

$dbusername = $row [“username”];

$dbpassword = $row [“password”];

}

if (is_null ( $dbusername )) {

?>

alert(“Username does not exist”);

window.location.href=“alter_password.html”;

}

if ($oldpassword != $dbpassword) {

?>

alert(“Wrong password”);

window.location.href=“alter_password.html”;

}

mysql_query (“update user_info set password=’$newpassword’ where username=’$username’”) or die (“Failed to save to database”. mysql_error () );//If the above username and password are judged well, update into the database in

mysql_close ( $con );

?>

alert(“Password modified successfully”);

window.location.href=“index.html”;

The main interface register.html for registering an account:

Registration system

form {

text-align: center;

}

οnsubmit=“return check()”>

username

password

confirm password

function check() {

var username=document.getElementById(“username”).value;

var password=document.getElementById(“password”).value;

var assertpassword=document.getElementById(“assertpassword”).value;

var regex=/^[/s]+$/;

if(regex.test(username)||username.length==0){

alert(“The username format is incorrect”);

return false;

}

if(regex.test(password)||password.length==0){

alert(“The password format is incorrect”);

return false;

}

if(password!=assertpassword){

alert(“The two passwords are inconsistent”);

return false;

}

}

The background operation register.php of registered account:

Registered user

session_start();

$username=$_REQUEST[“username”];

$password=$_REQUEST[“password”];

$con=mysql_connect(“localhost”,“root”,“root”);

if (!$con) {

die(‘Database connection failed’.$mysql_error());

}

mysql_select_db(“user_info”,$con);

$dbusername=null;

$dbpassword=null;

$result=mysql_query(“select * from user_info where username =’$username’;”);

while ($row=mysql_fetch_array($result)) {

$dbusername=$row[“username”];

$dbpassword=$row[“password”];

}

if(!is_null($dbusername)){

?>

alert(“User already exists”);

window.location.href=“register.html”;

}

mysql_query(“insert into user_info (username,password) values(’$username’,’$password’)”) or die(“Failed to save into database”.mysql_error());

mysql_close($con);

?>

alert(“Registered successfully”);

window.location.href=“index.html”;

Operation exit.php when logging out illegally:

session_start ();//Call destroy when the session is destroyed

session_destroy ();

?>

window.location.href=“index.html”;

