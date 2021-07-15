Login form partially working -using PDO MySql

@wake689, I’ve never used the hashed password before but I found some good references to follow.
@spaceshiptrooper I got the error message working but I got a new error " Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by -snip-** on line 35". This is what is on line 35
header("location: Admin.php"); // redirect user to the Admin.php web page.
I spent a bit of time researching what that was and I couldn’t see any white spaces and just in case, I made sure there were none. At least is not letting me sign in as before!
<?php
session_start();
if (isset($_POST["Login"])) {
checkLogin($_POST["Name"], $_POST["Password"]);
}
function checkLogin($Username, $Password) {
$servername = "localhost";
$DB_username = "User1";
$DB_password = "password";
$stored_password='$2y$12$JjbjqRYzxFO2L4.rcPdW/OcVCR1KUIDCN6DvsIUDFaR7JxKTSMh/2';
try {
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=" . $servername . ";dbname=e0912343_Fixtures", $DB_username, $DB_password);
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
$statement = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM Admin WHERE Username= :Username");
$result= $statement->execute(array(':Username'=>':Username'));
if ($result){
if(password_verify('User1', $stored_password)) {
echo "<script> alert('The ID or password entered is not valid. Please enter a valid username and password') </script>";
} else {
echo "Welcome to the Admin Page!";
}
$_SESSION['Name']= $Username;
header("location: Admin.php"); // redirect user to the Admin.php web page
}
}
catch(PDOException $e) {
echo "An error occured: " . $e->getMessage();
}
$conn = null;
}
?>