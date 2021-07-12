Login form partially working -using PDO MySql

Hi, I’m a PHP newbie and I’m working on a college project. I have developed a login form, it works when I enter the correct username and password but when I enter anything different, I don’t get the error message. I’ve tried var_dump the errors, error reporting but I don’t get any errors. I have changed the page to use bind parameters, moved session_start at the top, and a few other things I’m losing track of but it behaves the same! I don’t understand what am I doing wrong. I’ve read in a few topics that we shouldn’t create users or passwords using text but this is for learning at the moment. Can you assist me, please?

Below is the PHP code: