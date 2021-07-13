Login form partially working -using PDO MySql

Doh! Apologies. I must have inadvertently lost a double quote while removing the chevrons.
Sorry - I have looked at this again and trying it out I think the problem is a carriage return in the middle of your javascript.
doesn’t work but
echo '<script type="text/javascript">alert("The username or password entered is not valid. Please enter a valid username and password");</script>';
does.
If you want a new line in the alert you can use
\r\n
The code in the OP is vulnerable to SQL Injection attacks. You should be using prepared statements when plugging data into a query, no matter what the source of the data is or how well you trust the source. Always treat any data to be used in a query as suspect, no matter the source!
Thank you all for the feedback! I have read each suggestion and opted to try a few: made the Java script message one line to eliminate the possibility of a carriage return. Added a password verify and use prepared statements. Sadly, none of it worked. The Login will just not verify the credentials, now it lets me in with any gibberish I enter. I took away the bind param values but left it as a prepared statement, still got the same result. Finally, I cleared my browser, made another page as “Login1” and copied the code on it, just to check if that’d do something else and it’s the same behavior. This time I used the PHP code checker (Thanks Wake689!) and got no issues with all the changes. Any more ideas? Many thanks!
Post your current not-working code and we can have a look.
It sounds as though yoour code was working initially except that the error message didn’t work and that somewhere in your changes you have tried something has got broken.
(btw, I’m not sure where all the chevrons came from in your initial code you posted?).
Since you have made changes to the code, you would need to post the current code to get help with it.
Some points about the first posted code -
- Each user written function should be responsible for doing one thing only. A function named checkLogin should only check if the login (authentication) was successful or not and return the result to the calling code. That particularly named function should not be responsible for creating a database connection, displaying errors, setting session variables, or redirecting.
- Every redirect needs an exit/die statement after it to stop php code execution.
- Don’t unconditionally display raw database errors. Just let php catch and handle the exception from most database statements, where php will ‘automatically’ display/log the raw error information the same as for php errors. The exception to this rule is when inserting/updating duplicate user submitted data. In this case, your code should catch the exception and detect if the error number is for a duplicate index. For all other error numbers, just re-throw the exception and let php handle it.
- When the user successfully logs in, you should store the user id (auto-increment primary index) in the session variable, then use that user id to query on each page request to get any other user data.
- The redirect upon successful completion of the form processing should be to the exact same url of the current page to cause a get request for that page. If you want to display a one-time success message, store it in a session variable, then test, display, and clear that session variable at the appropriate location in the html document.
- There’s no need to close database connections in your code. Php will automatically destroy all resources used on a page when the script ends, which will be a fraction of a second after the point where you tried to close the connection yourself.
Hi wake689, thank you for your help in advance! I think the chevrons may have come from not using this chat window correctly! I used the,</> symbol and the " " and I didn’t notice what happened! Below is my code and the HTML form - without chevrons
<?php
session_start();
if (isset($_POST["Login"])) {
checkLogin($_POST["Name"], $_POST["Password"]);
}
function checkLogin($Username, $Password) {
$servername = "localhost";
$DB_username = "User1";
$DB_password = "password";
try {
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=" . $servername . ";dbname=e0912343_Fixtures", $DB_username, $DB_password);
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
$statement = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM Admin WHERE Username='" . $Username ."' AND PASSWORD='" . $Password . "'");
$result = $statement->execute();
if ($result) {
if(password_verify($DB_password, $Password)) { // confirming password
echo "The password is correct";
}
$_SESSION['Name']= $Username;
header("location: Admin.php"); // redirect user to the Admin.php web page
}
else {
echo '<script type="text/javascript">alert("The username or password entered is not valid. Please enter a valid username and password")</script>';
}
}
catch(PDOException $e) {
echo "An error occured: " . $e->getMessage();
}
$conn = null;
}
?>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Login</title>
</head>
<body>
<header>
<table>
<tr>
<td></td>
<td><h1>Fixtures Maintenance</h1></td>
</table>
</header>
<section>
<h1>Login</h1>
<form name="Login" method="post" action="<?php echo htmlspecialchars($_SERVER["PHP_SELF"]);?>">
<table>
<tr>
<td>Username:</td>
<td><input type="text" name="Name"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Password:</td>
<td><input type="password" name="Password"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan=2><input type="submit" name="Login" value="Login"></td>
</tr>
</table>
</form>
</section>
</body>
</html>
Don’t forget to edit out your passwords
The reason why it lets you in even if your password and username are incorrect is the following:
if(password_verify($DB_password, $Password)) { // confirming password
echo "The password is correct";
}
$_SESSION['Name']= $Username;
header("location: Admin.php"); // redirect user to the Admin.php web page
Follow that logic through - if the password does not match, ie if the “if” is false then you don’t echo the “password correct” message but it then goes on to assign the $_SESSION[‘Name’] and to redirect to Admin.php anyway.
The next issue is that I think you are using the database as the user password? You should never, ever, do this.
Do you have a registration page where the user creates a username and password?
Do you understand how password_hash and password_verify work? It means you never store the actual password on your database. Google it to make sure you understand how it works.
OMG! I got it completely backwards! I thought I was saying “if the password verifies OK”, then continue with SESSION!
Thank you wake689! No, I’ve never used the pw hash nor verify before. I Googled how to code it and that’s and I thought I understood it but obviously I didn’t! Thank you so much!
This is looking ok so far. What I would do next is check the logic. When using the
password_verify() function, you wouldn’t need to pass in the password in your
WHERE clause. So instead, the query should be
$conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM Admin WHERE Username = :Username");
You would also have to bind the placeholder with the variable. Most people use either
bindValue() or
bindParam(). I prefer using an array and passing it into the
execute() method which does the same thing.
Next, you’d have to check the password the user provided with the fully hashed password from that account using
password_verify() when you’ve selected the user’s account.
Just a little reminder, since you’re using
password_verify(), your passwords you have in the database should be changed immediately or you’re going to scratch your head at why your passwords are failing at the verify level.
password_verify() only tries to verify against algorithms that are within
password_hash(). If you still have password hashed in say MD5 or SHA or something, it’ll fail.
If you’re confused on how to get a hashed password, I’d suggest running a test file where you can just have a 1 liner like
<?php
print password_hash('MyCoolPassword,DontForgetToChangeThisLine', PASSWORD_DEFAULT);
That way, you can then copy the password that’s generated using
password_hash() and paste it over your old plain text or old hashed passwords. Also, each page refresh when doing tests like these generates a new hash. So you won’t get the same hashed passwords every time which is what you want.
There’s more to your code that I am seeing, but I’ll let you catch up for now.
When you next get stuck post what you have got so far.
How are you creating the hashed passwords in the first place?
Rather than use the thirdparty phpcodechecker.com I prefer to use PHP’s built in declare(strict_type=1); and error_reporting(_1); because the code just stops until the errors are cleared. Exact details are displayed where the error occurred.
There is a similar error validation script for MySQL which can be obtained from:
I personally would only pull only the data that you need from the database table that you need:
$sql = "SELECT id, password FROM Admin WHERE username =:username LIMIT 1";
Then prepare the query string:
$stmt = $conn->prepare($sql);
Execute it
$stmt->execute([ 'username' => $username ]);
Fetch the data
$result = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
then perform the necessary login steps:
if ($result && password_verify($password, $result['password'])) {
unset($password, $result['password']);
session_regenerate_id(); // prevent session fixation attacks
$last_login = $_SESSION['last_login'] = time();
$id = $_SESSION['id'] = $result['id'];
return true;
}
$error = $_Session['error'] = 'Unable to login in!';
return false;
Once the user is logged in then the rest of the data could simply be pulled in by a simple query.
Obviously the code isn’t tested, but that is how I would go about do it and hope this helps out a little bit?
(This was meant to be a reply to the OP)
@wake689, I’ve never used the hashed password before but I found some good references to follow.
@spaceshiptrooper I got the error message working but I got a new error " Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by -snip-** on line 35". This is what is on line 35
header("location: Admin.php"); // redirect user to the Admin.php web page.
I spent a bit of time researching what that was and I couldn’t see any white spaces and just in case, I made sure there were none. At least is not letting me sign in as before!
<?php
session_start();
if (isset($_POST["Login"])) {
checkLogin($_POST["Name"], $_POST["Password"]);
}
function checkLogin($Username, $Password) {
$servername = "localhost";
$DB_username = "User1";
$DB_password = "password";
$stored_password='$2y$12$JjbjqRYzxFO2L4.rcPdW/OcVCR1KUIDCN6DvsIUDFaR7JxKTSMh/2';
try {
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=" . $servername . ";dbname=e0912343_Fixtures", $DB_username, $DB_password);
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
$statement = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM Admin WHERE Username= :Username");
$result= $statement->execute(array(':Username'=>':Username'));
if ($result){
if(password_verify('User1', $stored_password)) {
echo "<script> alert('The ID or password entered is not valid. Please enter a valid username and password') </script>";
} else {
echo "Welcome to the Admin Page!";
}
$_SESSION['Name']= $Username;
header("location: Admin.php"); // redirect user to the Admin.php web page
}
}
catch(PDOException $e) {
echo "An error occured: " . $e->getMessage();
}
$conn = null;
}
?>
@wake689, can I please clarify a bit more… “Follow that logic through - if the password does not match, ie the “if” is false”… I’m getting a bit confused because I thought that if the pw didn’t match, the else statement would take over but it seems that it works as “false” first?
@Pepster64 thanks for your suggestion. I may take a turn that way if this doesn’t work!
@mabismad thank you for your post. I had to read it carefully, there’s lots of information on it. As I mentioned before, I’m new at this, and learning PHP has been a hard but interesting road. There are too many ways of doing the same thing in my opinion and that makes it easier to get off the rails and get confused. I’ve read many articles and watched many videos in order to work on my project. At college, the motto has been to you give you the basics and let you get both immersed and lost in the wild to learn the language and I’m not so sure it’s the right move but I’m not sure which is! In your view, is there a more systematic approach to learn it?