Login form partially working -using PDO MySql

Hi, I’m a PHP newbie and I’m working on a college project. I have developed a login form, it works when I enter the correct username and password but when I enter anything different, I don’t get the error message. I’ve tried var_dump the errors, error reporting but I don’t get any errors. I have changed the page to use bind parameters, moved session_start at the top, and a few other things I’m losing track of but it behaves the same! I don’t understand what am I doing wrong. I’ve read in a few topics that we shouldn’t create users or passwords using text but this is for learning at the moment. Can you assist me, please?
Below is the PHP code:
> <?php
> session_start();
> error_reporting(E_ALL);
> ini_set('display_errors', 1);
>
> if (isset($_POST["Login"])) {
> checkLogin($_POST["Name"], $_POST["Password"]);
> }
>
> function checkLogin($Username, $Password) {
>
> $servername = "localhost";
> $DB_username = "User1";
> $DB_password = "password";
>
> try {
> $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=" . $servername . ";dbname=e0912343_Fixtures",
>
> $DB_username, $DB_password);
>
> $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
>
> $statement = $conn->query("SELECT * FROM Admin WHERE Username='" . $Username ."' AND PASSWORD='" . $Password . "'");
>
> $result = $statement->fetch();
>
> if ($result == null) { // customer id and password doesn't match
>
> echo '<script type="text/javascript">alert("The username or password entered is not valid.
> Please enter a valid username and password");</script>';
>
> } else {
> // start the session
>
> $_SESSION['Name']= $Username;
>
> header("location: Admin.php"); // redirect user to the Admin.php web page
>
> }
> }
> catch(PDOException $e) {
>
> echo "An error occured: " . $e->getMessage();
> }
>
> $conn = null;
>
> }
>
> ?>