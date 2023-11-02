Login fails after password reset

Here is the code for inserting a new user on registration

$passwordHash = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_BCRYPT,ARRAY("COST"=> 12)); $result = add_user($firstname, $lastname, $email, $username, $passwordHash);

Here is the function:

function add_user($firstname, $lastname, $email, $username, $password) { global $db; try { $sql = " INSERT INTO users (firstname, lastname, email, username, password, reg_date) VALUES (:firstname, :lastname, :email, :username, :password, NOW())"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':firstname', $firstname, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':lastname', $lastname, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':email', $email, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':password', $password, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); return true; } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }

Here is the code for updating password:

$passwordHash = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_BCRYPT, ARRAY("COST"=> 12)); $result = update_user_password($passwordHash, $userEmail);

And here is the function:

function update_user_password($newpwdHash, $email) { global $db; try { $sql = "UPDATE users SET password =:newpwdHash WHERE email=:email"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':newpwdHash', $newpwdHash, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':email', $email, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); return true; } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }// End function

After updating password, on login I get an error, incorrect username / password

Where is the problem if I hash the password exactly the same way ?