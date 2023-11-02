Login fails after password reset

PHP
1

Here is the code for inserting a new user on registration

 $passwordHash = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_BCRYPT,ARRAY("COST"=> 12));
 
				 $result = add_user($firstname, $lastname, $email, $username, $passwordHash);

Here is the function:

 function add_user($firstname, $lastname, $email, $username, $password)
				{	
					global $db;
					
					try
					{
					 $sql = "
				     INSERT INTO users 
					 (firstname, lastname, email, username, password, reg_date)
					 VALUES
					 (:firstname, :lastname, :email, :username, :password, NOW())";		

					 $stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
					 $stmt->bindParam(':firstname', $firstname, PDO::PARAM_STR);
					 $stmt->bindParam(':lastname', $lastname, PDO::PARAM_STR);
					 $stmt->bindParam(':email', $email, PDO::PARAM_STR);
					 $stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR);
					 $stmt->bindParam(':password', $password, PDO::PARAM_STR);
					 $stmt->execute();
		
					return true;	
				   }
					catch(Exception $e) 
				   { 
					return false;        
				   }
				}

Here is the code for updating password:

 $passwordHash = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_BCRYPT, ARRAY("COST"=> 12));
         $result = update_user_password($passwordHash, $userEmail);

And here is the function:

function update_user_password($newpwdHash, $email)
{
    global $db;
	 
	try
	  {
	   $sql = "UPDATE users
			   SET password =:newpwdHash
			   WHERE email=:email";
	   $stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
	   $stmt->bindParam(':newpwdHash', $newpwdHash, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	   $stmt->bindParam(':email', $email, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	   $stmt->execute();
	   return true;
	  }
	catch(Exception $e)
	  {
	   return false; 
	  }
 

 }// End function

After updating password, on login I get an error, incorrect username / password

Where is the problem if I hash the password exactly the same way ?