Login error : How do i login to different users i cannot seem to find a solution kindly help please?

This is my login form page.
<?php include "server.php";
include "ehsserver.php";
?>
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title> NEAR MISS </title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="styleforlogin.css">
<img src="title.png" style= "width:45%; margin-left:27%;margin-top:0% ">
<a style="margin-left:22%; color:white;" href="/Admin/login.php">ADMIN</a>
</head>
<body>
<div class="loginBox">
<img src="user.png" class="user">
<h2>Login</h2>
<form action="login.php" method="POST">
<p>Username</p>
<input type="text" name = "username" placeholder="Enter ID">
<p>Password</p>
<input type="password" name = "password" placeholder="Enter Password">
<input type="submit" name = "login_user" value="login">
<?php include('errors.php'); ?>
</form>
</div>
</body>
</html>
This is my server.php
<?php
// Starting the session, necessary
// for using session variables
session_start();
// Declaring and hoisting the variables
$username = "";
$email = "";
$errors = array();
$_SESSION['success'] = "";
// DBMS connection code -> hostname,
// username, password, database name
$db = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '', 'registration');
// Registration code
if (isset($_POST['reg_user'])) {
// Receiving the values entered and storing
// in the variables
// Data sanitization is done to prevent
// SQL injections
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']);
$email = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['email']);
$password_1 = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password_1']);
$password_2 = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password_2']);
// Ensuring that the user has not left any input field blank
// error messages will be displayed for every blank input
if (empty($username)) { array_push($errors, "Username is required"); }
if (empty($email)) { array_push($errors, "Email is required"); }
if (empty($password_1)) { array_push($errors, "Password is required"); }
if ($password_1 != $password_2) {
array_push($errors, "The two passwords do not match");
// Checking if the passwords match
}
// If the form is error free, then register the user
if (count($errors) == 0) {
// Password encryption to increase data security
$password = md5($password_1);
// Inserting data into table
$query = "INSERT INTO users (username, email, password)
VALUES('$username', '$email', '$password')";
mysqli_query($db, $query);
// Storing username of the logged in user,
// in the session variable
$_SESSION['username'] = $username;
// Welcome message
$_SESSION['success'] = "You have logged in";
// Page on which the user will be
// redirected after logging in
header('location: index.php');
}
}
// User login
if (isset($_POST['login_user'])) {
// Data sanitization to prevent SQL injection
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']);
$password = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password']);
// Error message if the input field is left blank
if (empty($username)) {
array_push($errors, "Username is required");
}
if (empty($password)) {
array_push($errors, "Password is required");
}
// Checking for the errors
if (count($errors) == 0) {
// Password matching
$password = md5($password);
$query = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username=
'$username' AND password='$password'";
$results = mysqli_query($db, $query);
// $results = 1 means that one user with the
// entered username exists
if (mysqli_num_rows($results) == 1) {
// Storing username in session variable
$_SESSION['username'] = $username;
// Welcome message
$_SESSION['success'] = "You have logged in!";
// Page on which the user is sent
// to after logging in
header('location: index.php');
}
else {
// If the username and password doesn't match
array_push($errors, "Username or password incorrect");
}
}
}
?>
For example I want to direct JOHN SMITH (user1) to localhost/pages/johnsmith.php and JANE SMITH (user 2) to localhost/pages/janesmith.php