LOGICWEB Menu on Mobile Blank

I noticed that when viewing in mobile, https://www.logicweb.com/ does not open the side menu. Clicking the menu will slide out from left but all blank/white. I’m not sure why. I traced the issue specifically to the Redux Framework plugin. I have the latest WP (v5.2.3) and Redux (v3.6) versions installed too.

Unfortunately the original theme designer is no longer supporting the theme, nor will Redux help directly since it was bundled with the theme.

Hoping someone can figure out what would cause that. Works fine on desktop.