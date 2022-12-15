localStorage - Remove part of the data

I am having some trouble removing part of the data stored in the local storage. I have multiple item stored there.

  let item = localStorage.getItem(KeyName); //This returns me string that I am interested in 
  let y = JSON.parse(item);    // This converts string from above into the object
  this object looks like this...
 {"Visitor":true,
 "name":"Smith",
  "email":"",
  "form":
         {"name":"Smith",
         "wantToRemove": {"Career":"Student"}},
   "callTimes":2,
   "uid":"6yt5r4t",
   "firstCall":167111770344
}

I want to keep this whole item in the storage but remove the property “wantToRemove”. I can’t remove this by using window.localStorage.clear(); because this will remove the whole storage and I can’t remove by using window.localStorage.removeItem(‘KeyName’); because that will remove properties such as “Name”, “Visitor”, “callTimes” etc

Any suggestions on how to accomplish this?

Thanks

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/46599519/how-to-remove-json-object-key-and-value ?

Then write the new json back to localStorage…