localStorage - Remove part of the data

I am having some trouble removing part of the data stored in the local storage. I have multiple item stored there.
let item = localStorage.getItem(KeyName); //This returns me string that I am interested in
let y = JSON.parse(item); // This converts string from above into the object
this object looks like this...
{"Visitor":true,
"name":"Smith",
"email":"",
"form":
{"name":"Smith",
"wantToRemove": {"Career":"Student"}},
"callTimes":2,
"uid":"6yt5r4t",
"firstCall":167111770344
}
I want to keep this whole item in the storage but remove the property “wantToRemove”. I can’t remove this by using window.localStorage.clear(); because this will remove the whole storage and I can’t remove by using window.localStorage.removeItem(‘KeyName’); because that will remove properties such as “Name”, “Visitor”, “callTimes” etc
Any suggestions on how to accomplish this?
Thanks