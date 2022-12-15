localStorage - Remove part of the data

I am having some trouble removing part of the data stored in the local storage. I have multiple item stored there.

let item = localStorage.getItem(KeyName); //This returns me string that I am interested in let y = JSON.parse(item); // This converts string from above into the object this object looks like this... {"Visitor":true, "name":"Smith", "email":"", "form": {"name":"Smith", "wantToRemove": {"Career":"Student"}}, "callTimes":2, "uid":"6yt5r4t", "firstCall":167111770344 }

I want to keep this whole item in the storage but remove the property “wantToRemove”. I can’t remove this by using window.localStorage.clear(); because this will remove the whole storage and I can’t remove by using window.localStorage.removeItem(‘KeyName’); because that will remove properties such as “Name”, “Visitor”, “callTimes” etc

Any suggestions on how to accomplish this?

Thanks