localStorage doesn't work for all of the elements

I have a code which every time i click the button it changes the background color of different elements by toggling classes and all these are stored in localStorage. But there is a class of one of my elements that it is stored in localStorage but when i refresh the page the new background color is gone, but the value “the new class” is stored. So while all the rest of the elements have the new backgrounds this has the old. I don’t know why this is happening because it is the same code for all the elements. This shouldn’t happen. The element that i am targeting to add class is the “.ps-stream” and the var that i store the localStorage is the “getFavStreamPost” Here is the code:
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
if (typeof(localStorage) == 'undefined') {
alert("Your browser does not support HTML5 localStorage. Try upgrading.")
} else {
if (localStorage.getItem("fav") != null && localStorage.getItem("toolbar") != null &&
localStorage.getItem("makePost") != null && localStorage.getItem("typeOfPost") != null &&
localStorage.getItem('streamFilter') != null && localStorage.getItem('streamPost') != null) {
getFav = localStorage.fav;
getFavTool = localStorage.toolbar;
getFavMakePost = localStorage.makePost;
getFavPostType = localStorage.typeOfPost;
getFavStreamFilter = localStorage.streamFilter;
getFavStreamPost = localStorage.streamPost;
$(".widget--box").addClass('widget-darkmode');
$(".ps-toolbar").addClass('toolbar-darkMode');
$(".ps-postbox-content").addClass('postBox');
$(".ps-postbox-tab").addClass('post-type');
$(".ps-stream__filters").addClass('darkStreamFilter');
$(".ps-stream").addClass('activityPost');
}
}
button.on('click', function() {
getFav = localStorage.fav;
getFavTool = localStorage.toolbar;
getFavMakePost = localStorage.makePost;
getFavPostType = localStorage.typeOfPost;
getFavStreamFilter = localStorage.streamFilter;
getFavStreamPost = localStorage.streamPost;
$(".widget--box").toggleClass('widget-darkmode');
$(".ps-toolbar").toggleClass('toolbar-darkMode');
$(".ps-postbox-content").toggleClass('postBox');
$(".ps-postbox-tab").toggleClass('post-type');
$(".ps-stream__filters").toggleClass('darkStreamFilter');
$(".ps-stream").toggleClass('activityPost');
if ($(".widget--box").hasClass('widget-darkmode') && $(".ps-toolbar").hasClass('toolbar-darkMode') &&
$(".ps-postbox-content").hasClass('postBox') && $(".ps-postbox-tab").hasClass('post-type') &&
$(".ps-stream__filters").hasClass('darkStreamFilter') && $(".ps-stream").hasClass('activityPost')) {
localStorage.setItem('fav', 'widget-darkmode');
localStorage.setItem('toolbar', 'toolbar-darkMode');
localStorage.setItem('makePost', 'postBox');
localStorage.setItem('typeOfPost', 'post-type');
localStorage.setItem('streamFilter', 'darkStreamFilter');
localStorage.setItem('streamPost', 'activityPost');
} else {
localStorage.removeItem('fav');
localStorage.removeItem('toolbar');
localStorage.removeItem('makePost');
localStorage.removeItem('typeOfPost');
localStorage.removeItem('streamFilter');
localStorage.removeItem('streamPost');
}
});
});