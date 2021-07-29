'localhost' access denied error

I have spent a LOT of time trying to figure this out. I have two php database connecter scripts: one connects as it should and the other fails with the ‘Access denied error …’ as follows:
Here is the php script that works:
Define ('DB_USER', 'pswrite');
Define ('DB_PASSWORD', '2................l');
Define ('DB_HOST', 'localhost:3306');
Define ('DB_NAME', 'pabriles_phpsols');
// Make the connection:
$dbcon = new mysqli(DB_HOST, DB_USER, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME);
and here is the php script that fails with the above error:
<?php
function dbConnect($usertype, $connectionType = 'mysqli') {
$host = 'localhost:3306';
$db = 'pabriles_phpsols';
if ($usertype == 'read') {
$user = 'psread';
$pwd = '1..............r';
//$pwd = 'kinMyz-hyfkyr-7tuzki';
} elseif ($usertype == 'write') {
$user = 'pswrite';
$pwd = '2................l';
} else {
exit('Unrecognized user');
}
if ($connectionType == 'mysqli') {
$conn = @ new mysqli($host, $user, $pwd, $db);
if ($conn->connect_error) {
exit($conn->connect_error);
}
return $conn;
} else {
try {
return new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db", $user, $pwd);
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo $e->getMessage();
}
}
}
I really would like to understand why the second script fails. If anyone has any suggestions on this I would appreciate hearing them.
Thank you!