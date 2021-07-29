'localhost' access denied error

#1

I have spent a LOT of time trying to figure this out. I have two php database connecter scripts: one connects as it should and the other fails with the ‘Access denied error …’ as follows:

Here is the php script that works:

        Define ('DB_USER', 'pswrite');
	Define ('DB_PASSWORD', '2................l');
	Define ('DB_HOST', 'localhost:3306');
	Define ('DB_NAME', 'pabriles_phpsols');

	// Make the connection:
	$dbcon = new mysqli(DB_HOST, DB_USER, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME);

and here is the php script that fails with the above error:

<?php
function dbConnect($usertype, $connectionType = 'mysqli') {

    $host = 'localhost:3306';
    $db = 'pabriles_phpsols';

    if ($usertype  == 'read') {
        $user = 'psread';
        $pwd = '1..............r';
        //$pwd = 'kinMyz-hyfkyr-7tuzki';

    } elseif ($usertype == 'write') {
        $user = 'pswrite';
        $pwd = '2................l';

    } else {
        exit('Unrecognized user');
    }
    if ($connectionType == 'mysqli') {
        $conn = @ new mysqli($host, $user, $pwd, $db);

        if ($conn->connect_error) {
            exit($conn->connect_error);
        }
        return $conn;
    } else {
        try {
            return new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db", $user, $pwd);
        }   catch (PDOException $e) {
            echo $e->getMessage();
        }
    }
}

I really would like to understand why the second script fails. If anyone has any suggestions on this I would appreciate hearing them.

Thank you!

#2

To start with, stop using the @ to suppress errors and stop hard coding passwords in the code and stop outputting internal system errors to the user.

Your “connection” function is doing too much. You need to decide if your app is coded in MySQLi or PDO and write the function accordingly.

If your interested you can check out my Class based “clean-pdo” example.
https://github.com/benanamen/clean-pdo

#3

I don’t think that’s how you connect to a non-default port in PDO - it’s certainly not the way I do it. I must admit I’ve never tried your way, but when I came across a need to do it, a separate port=3306; parameter was required in the connection string rather than just adding :3306 to the host name.

You’d need to show us how you are calling the function for anyone to help.

#4

Thank you for your post.

Sorry for the late reply, but I never received notification of your post. I have resolved this issue and have successfully connected to the database. I will, however, take a look at your github file.

Thanks for your help.

#5

Thank you for your post and I apologize for my late response but I never got notification of you post.

The script (that did not work) came out of a David Power’s PHP book. The fact that it did not work was not his fault. I think it was my lack of PHP experience that caused it to fail. I was following one of his tutorials and that is how I came across that PHP connect script.

I have since resolved this issue, but as is always the case, there are other obstacles to overcome.

For the sake of clarity, here is the script that worked for me:

<?php
$temperature = $_POST['temperature'];
$humidity 	 = $_POST['humidity']; 		

$dbname = 'pabriles_example';
$dbuser = 'pabriles_admin';  
$dbpass = '###.###.###'; 
$dbhost = 'www.mywebsite.com'; 

$connect = @mysqli_connect($dbhost,$dbuser,$dbpass,$dbname);

if ($connect->connect_error){

	die("Connection failed: $sql");
} else {
	echo "Connnected!<br><br>";
}

$sql = "INSERT INTO iot_project(temperature, humidity) VALUES ('$temperature', '$humidity')";

if ($connect->query($sql) === TRUE) {
	echo "ADDED: ".$temperature.", ".$humidity;
	} else {
		echo "ERROR!!!: ".$sql."<br>".$conn->error;
	}
$connect->close(); 
?>

Thank you for your help.

#6

you should check the db config open port ,and if the user does exist on the db, before you make any connection.