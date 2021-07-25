'localhost' access denied error

#1

I have spent a LOT of time trying to figure this out. I have two php database connecter scripts: one connects as it should and the other fails with the ‘Access denied error …’ as follows:

Here is the php script that works:

        Define ('DB_USER', 'pswrite');
	Define ('DB_PASSWORD', '2................l');
	Define ('DB_HOST', 'localhost:3306');
	Define ('DB_NAME', 'pabriles_phpsols');

	// Make the connection:
	$dbcon = new mysqli(DB_HOST, DB_USER, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME);

and here is the php script that fails with the above error:

<?php
function dbConnect($usertype, $connectionType = 'mysqli') {

    $host = 'localhost:3306';
    $db = 'pabriles_phpsols';

    if ($usertype  == 'read') {
        $user = 'psread';
        $pwd = '1..............r';
        //$pwd = 'kinMyz-hyfkyr-7tuzki';

    } elseif ($usertype == 'write') {
        $user = 'pswrite';
        $pwd = '2................l';

    } else {
        exit('Unrecognized user');
    }
    if ($connectionType == 'mysqli') {
        $conn = @ new mysqli($host, $user, $pwd, $db);

        if ($conn->connect_error) {
            exit($conn->connect_error);
        }
        return $conn;
    } else {
        try {
            return new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db", $user, $pwd);
        }   catch (PDOException $e) {
            echo $e->getMessage();
        }
    }
}

I really would like to understand why the second script fails. If anyone has any suggestions on this I would appreciate hearing them.

Thank you!

#2

To start with, stop using the @ to suppress errors and stop hard coding passwords in the code and stop outputting internal system errors to the user.

Your “connection” function is doing too much. You need to decide if your app is coded in MySQLi or PDO and write the function accordingly.

If your interested you can check out my Class based “clean-pdo” example.
https://github.com/benanamen/clean-pdo

#3

I don’t think that’s how you connect to a non-default port in PDO - it’s certainly not the way I do it. I must admit I’ve never tried your way, but when I came across a need to do it, a separate port=3306; parameter was required in the connection string rather than just adding :3306 to the host name.

You’d need to show us how you are calling the function for anyone to help.